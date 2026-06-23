Denied gravy with parotta at Kerala restaurant, man takes it to court & seeks Rs 1 lakh compensation for consumer rights violation

A seemingly ordinary meal at a Kochi restaurant has turned into an unusual legal battle that is now attracting attention across Kerala and beyond. The case centres on a question many Malayalis may never have imagined would reach a consumer forum: when someone orders porotta and beef fry, should gravy automatically come with it?

According to TOI, a district consumer forum in Kerala is set to examine the issue after a customer claimed that being denied gravy along with his meal amounted to unfair treatment and a violation of consumer expectations.

How a restaurant meal sparked a legal dispute



The dispute dates back to November 9, 2024, when 58-year-old lawyer Shibu S Vayalakath and a friend visited The Persian Table restaurant in Kochi.

As reported by TOI, the pair ordered the popular Kerala combination of porotta and beef fry. While the food arrived, the gravy that is often served alongside the dish did not.

The two customers reportedly requested the gravy and even raised the issue with the restaurant owner. However, the restaurant maintained that gravy was not included with the particular combo they had ordered.

For most diners, the matter may have ended there. But Vayalakath decided to pursue the issue further.

Why the customer approached the consumer forum



In April 2025, Vayalakath filed a complaint before the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Ernakulam.

According to TOI, he argued that serving gravy with porotta and beef fry was a long-standing and widely accepted practice across Kerala. He claimed that being denied gravy caused “mental distress” and “humiliation”.

The complaint sought compensation of Rs 1 lakh along with Rs 10,000 towards legal expenses.

Vayalakath’s argument was based on his personal experience of eating the same combination at restaurants across the state, where gravy was routinely provided either free of charge or for a small additional payment.

District forum initially rejected the complaint



The district consumer forum dismissed the case in May 2025. As quoted by TOI, the commission held that there was “no express or implied contractual obligation to provide gravy along with the ordered food.”

The ruling suggested that since the restaurant had not specifically promised gravy, there was no deficiency in service. However, the matter did not end there.

State commission orders fresh hearing



Vayalakath challenged the dismissal before the state consumer commission. The state commission later set aside the earlier order and directed the district forum to hear the complaint properly rather than dismissing it at the preliminary stage.

According to TOI, one of the key observations made by the state commission was that a custom could become legally relevant if it was “uniform”, “long-standing” and widely accepted by both consumers and businesses.

The commission said evidence would be needed to determine whether such a custom existed regarding gravy being served with porotta and beef fry. The case is now scheduled to be reheard on July 8.

Why the case is attracting wider attention



Legal experts believe the dispute is no longer just about gravy. Speaking to TOI, advocate Viraj Patil said the ruling reinforces a fundamental legal principle that courts and tribunals should hear both sides before deciding a matter.

“The complainant has not yet won, but he has secured something equally important: the right to be heard,” Patil told TOI.

Another lawyer, Aditya Pratap, told the publication that the state commission’s approach appeared unique because it went beyond a narrow interpretation of consumer law.

The state commission also criticised the district forum for failing to adopt what it described as a “pro-consumer approach”.

Consumer rights experts weigh in



Consumer rights advocates have also offered differing views. According to TOI, M S Kamath, honorary secretary of the Consumer Guidance Society of India (CGSI), said both sides appeared to have valid arguments.

“When we order biryani, we expect papad and raita,” Kamath told TOI. “But can such an expectation become a legal obligation for a restaurant that has not advertised or promised these complimentary side dishes?”

The comment highlights the broader question at the heart of the case: when does a common expectation become an enforceable consumer right?

The legal fight may not end in July



Vayalakath has indicated that he is prepared to continue the battle if the upcoming ruling goes against him. According to TOI, he said, “If the decision goes against me, I will re-approach the state commission, then the national commission. If needed, I will even consider moving Supreme Court.”

For now, all eyes are on the July 8 hearing, where the consumer forum will have to decide whether a bowl of gravy is merely a restaurant courtesy or something that customers in Kerala can reasonably expect as part of the meal.

Whatever the outcome, the case has already sparked a wider debate about consumer rights, local food traditions and whether customary practices can carry legal weight.

Inputs from TOI