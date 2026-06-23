JBM Healthcare Announces FY2026 Annual Results

CRUCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

– Revenue increased by 6.7% to HK$ 834.6 million

– Gross revenue grew by 12.5% to HK$ 465.5 million

– Profit attributable to equity investors increased by 1.9% to HK$ 201.1 million in the middle of a noteworthy boost in tactical financial investments

– Recommended a last dividend of HK7.35 cents per share

– Sustained momentum from core proprietary Chinese medication brand names, consisting of Po Chai Pills, Flying Eagle Woodlok Medicated Oil, and Tin Hee Tong Tin Hee Pills

– Solid double-digit development in Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score (a genomic assay set for early-stage breast cancer)

– Continued development in cross-border e-commerce and digital improvement effort

HONG KONG, Jun 22, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) – JBM (Healthcare) Limited (“JBM Healthcare” or the “Company”; Stock Code: 2161, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”a leading top quality health care items online marketer and supplier in Hong Kong, today revealed the yearly outcomes of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2026 (“FY2026” or the “Reporting Year”.

JBM Healthcare provided durable efficiency in FY2026 amidst a slowly recuperating Hong Kong retail market. The Group’s top quality health care service taped a 6.7% year-on-year boost in income to HK$ 834.6 million. Gross earnings increased 12.5% to HK$ 465.5 million, driven by an incorporated item mix together with functional dexterity. Consolidated revenue attributable to equity investors grew 1.9% to HK$ 201.1 million, in the middle of a significant boost in tactical financial investments in regards to organization acquisitions and brand-focused media ad campaign.

This consistent development was underpinned by the strong efficiency of the Group’s core proprietary Chinese medications portfolio, reliable brand name management, and tactical efforts, consisting of the combination of Tin Hee Tong Tin Hee Pills. The outcomes show the durability of the Group’s service design and its capability to catch structural health care patterns– such as increasing health awareness, an aging population, and growing need for preventive care– while browsing a vibrant customer environment.

Functional Excellence throughout Core Segments

The exclusive Chinese medications section tape-recorded noteworthy development of 15.5%, led by flagship brand name Po Chai Pills, which gained from the effective launch of a brand-new sachet pack. The launch of this line extension is backed by impactful marketing projects including Louis Koo, in addition to a broadened use sign. Flying Eagle Woodlok Medicated Oil combined its market position through incorporated brand-building efforts and star recommendation. The effective combination of Tin Hee Tong Tin Hee Pills marked an essential turning point, boosting the Group’s portfolio in females’s health.

In the top quality medications section, Ho Chai Kung preserved strong development momentum through continual marketing efforts, celeb collaborations, and prominent sponsorships.

The health and health items section saw portfolio optimisation, leading to a total earnings decrease, balanced out by robust double-digit development in Oncotype DX, which continued to acquire traction amongst early-stage breast cancer clients looking for accuracy genomic screening.

Advancing Digital and Cross-Border Initiatives

The Group made stable development in cross-border e-commerce, with flagship brand names carrying out well on significant platforms. Together with expanded offerings of focused Chinese medication granules, the Group advanced its digital change efforts through the launch of a brand-new 24/7 online purchasing platform for standard Chinese medication (TCM) centers under its Chinese medication granules (CCMG) service, boosting client experience and functional performance.

Mr. Derek Sum, Chairman and CEO of JBM Healthcarecommented: “In a slowly recuperating yet still careful retail environment, we provided consistent monetary outcomes while making significant development on our tactical top priorities. Our flagship brand names continued to delight in strong customer trust, and we effectively incorporated Tin Hee Tong into our exclusive Chinese medications portfolio. We likewise advanced essential efforts in digital health care and cross-border e-commerce.”

“Looking ahead, we see substantial chances for our exclusive Chinese medications service, which continues to be an essential factor to the Group’s long-lasting advancement. Supported by beneficial group and policy patterns in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area, we stay positive in the development potential customers of the customer health care sector. With a portfolio of well-trusted brand names, together with a disciplined execution of the development techniques, we are well-poised to understand the underlying capacity of our brand names, consequently taking full advantage of worth for our investors.”

About JBM (Healthcare) Limited (Stock Code: 2161)

JBM Healthcare is a Hong Kong-based business that markets and disperses top quality health care items throughout Greater China, Southeast Asia, and other choose nations. The Group is a distinct gamer in the sector with marketing knowledge and heritage in pharmaceuticals that prioritises item effectiveness and quality to fulfill customers’ health care requirements. As a popular health care brand name operator in Hong Kong, the Group brings an extensive portfolio of top quality health care items consisting of top quality medications, exclusive Chinese medications, and health and health items, that include well-recognised family brand names such as Po Chai Pills, Ho Chai Kung Tji Thung San, Tin Hee Tong Tin Hee Pills, Contractubex, Tong Tai Chung Woodlok Oil, Flying Eagle Woodlok Oil, Saplingtan, Shiling Oil and Konsodona Medicated Oil. JBM Healthcare has actually been a constituent stock of the MSCI Hong Kong Micro Cap Index considering that 27 May 2021. For more information about JBM Healthcare, please go to: www.jbmhealthcare.com.hk

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Subject: Press release summary