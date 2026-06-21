Taj Mahal to Bidar Fort: ASI hosts Yoga Day occasions

New Delhi: From the well known Taj Mahal in Agra to the renowned Warangal Fort in Telangana, yoga sessions were hosted on the properties of a number of ASI websites throughout the nation to mark the International Day of Yoga.

In Delhi, Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal participated in a session held at the Purana Quila here, where he was signed up with by the director general of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Yadubir Singh Rawat, and other senior authorities. This year marks the 12th International Day of Yoga (IDY) with the style ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’, which stresses the significance of yoga for any ages. On the celebration, the ASI organised yoga day events throughout ASI-protected monoliths across the country under the style ‘Yoga for Healthy Ageing’, the ASI stated on X.

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It likewise shared a video showcasing visuals of a few of the websites which hosted yoga sessions. These consisted of Taj Mahal and Fatehpur Sikri in Agra, Uttar Pradesh; Deeg Palace, Rajasthan; Warangal Fort, Telangana; Bidar Fort, Karnataka and Bekal Fort, Kerala. “Against the backdrop of India’s timeless heritage, participants, officials, yoga enthusiasts, and visitors came together to perform yoga asanas, embracing the message of holistic well-being, active living, and harmony between mind and body,” the ASI published.

In a different post, it composed that showing this year’s style, an unique session highlighting the significance of yoga in promoting physical wellness, psychological balance, and a much healthier way of life was held at Purana Qila, Delhi.

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