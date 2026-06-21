Britain’s King Charles to expose individual tax costs: Palace

LONDON: King Charles III will expose his individual tax costs in a quote to enhance openness, Buckingham Palace validated to AFP on Sunday, as royal financial resources come under increasing public examination in Britain.

British queens are lawfully exempt from paying particular taxes, though they have actually paid some tasks willingly for years.

They likewise have no commitment to reveal their personal tax expenses, however current scandals surrounding the disgraced previous prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor have actually thrust the royal household’s financial resources into the spotlight.

Charles started launching his individual tax details when he was beneficiary to the throne, however will end up being the very first queen to divulge it.

“The decision to do so as Sovereign has come at the express wish of the King himself,” a palace representative stated in a declaration launched late Saturday to a minimal variety of British media outlets.

It included that the relocation was “part of the adaptations carried across” given that Charles acceded to the throne in 2022.

“Our aim is to explain all elements of royal finances in a way that further enhances clarity and accessibility, while also placing it in its historical and constitutional context.

“To put it just: we continue to modernise and develop.”

Charles’s tax information will be shared on Thursday as part of the release of annual royal financial accounts, the BBC reported.

Varied income

Anti-monarchy campaign group Republic called for independent authorities to audit and disclose royal tax and income, saying Charles’s voluntary disclosure decision “leaves numerous unanswered concerns”.

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“The royals can’t be enabled to self-declare their tax,” its head Graham Smith said in a statement Sunday. “They’ll spin this as Charles being a substantial tax payer, however the concern is why is his earnings so high?”

The head of the royal family gets money from various sources, including the publicly-funded Sovereign Grant as well as private duchy income worth tens of millions of pounds more.

The grant — an annual government payment to cover the costs of official duties by working royals — has increased markedly in 2025-2026, to £132.1 million ($175 million), compared with £86.3 million the prior financial year.

Meanwhile, Charles received £26.8 million in private income from the Duchy of Lancaster in 2024-25.

Profits from the historic duchy — a large, diversified portfolio of land, property, and investments managed like a modern business — funds personal expenses and some official duties.

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It is the main source of private income for the head of the monarchy, with the heir — currently Charles’s eldest son William, Prince of Wales — benefiting from a similar arrangement with his Duchy of Cornwall.

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Under UK law, monarchs do not have to pay income, capital gains or inheritance taxes.

However, since 1993 they have voluntarily paid the first two, following public pressure and scrutiny of royal finances, including questions over who would pay for repairs following a fire at Windsor Castle.

Like his father, William voluntarily pays income and capital gains taxes on his duchy’s profits.

The upcoming tax disclosures will illuminate Charles’s other personal income.

The king owns both Balmoral and Sandringham Estates, which were inherited from his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. They were exempt from inheritance tax under a long-standing government agreement.

Other private sources of income could include money from investments or trading profits.

The royal family has sought to repair its image since damaging revelations around Andrew, Charles’s younger brother, and his ties to the late US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

It has also emerged that the disgraced ex-prince earned a private income from subletting cottages while paying a symbolic “peppercorn lease” for an estate for more than twenty years.

The UK parliament’s guard dog Public Accounts Committee has actually introduced a query into house plans offered to royals in the wake of the discoveries.