Jio IPO: Meta, Google amongst 10 international financiers that backed billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s digital giant

As Jio Platforms marches towards what is anticipated to be among India’s most significant stock exchange debuts, the business’s draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) has actually provided a look into the lineup of international financiers that backed billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s digital aspirations years before the IPO.

While Reliance Industries stays strongly in control with a 66.43% stake, the investor register checks out like a who’s who of international innovation, personal equity and sovereign wealth financiers, consisting of Meta, Google, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, KKR, Vista Equity Partners, Mubadala, General Atlantic, ADIA and TPG.

What makes the IPO especially notable is that none of these financiers are offering shares in the offering. Jio’s proposed IPO consists completely of a fresh concern of 27 crore shares, implying the profits will stream straight to the business instead of existing investors.

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Amongst external financiers, Meta affiliate Jaadhu Holdings is the biggest investor with a 9.98% stake, owning 892.3 million shares. Google International LLC follows with a 7.73% holding consisting of 690.9 million shares.

The next tier of financiers consists of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, KKR-backed Omicron Asia Holdings II and Vista Equity Partners-backed VEPF VII AIV I, each holding 2.31% stake in the business.

Singapore-based SLP Redwood Holdings owns 1.88%, while Mubadala’s MIC Redwood 1 RSC holds 1.85%. General Atlantic Singapore JP owns 1.34%, followed by Abu Dhabi Investment Authority-backed Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust with 1.16%. TPG-managed India Markets Pte. Ltd. complete the leading investor list with a 0.93% stake.

The lack of an offer-for-sale methods these financiers are selecting to stay invested even as Jio goes into the general public markets. Rather of offering an exit to existing investors, the IPO is targeted at enhancing the business’s balance sheet and financing future development.

What will Jio make with IPO profits?

According to the DRHP, Jio strategies to utilize Rs 27,500 crore from the problem continues to prepay loanings at Reliance Jio Infocomm, its crucial telecom subsidiary, with the balance allocated for basic business functions.

The filing marks a substantial turning point for Reliance Industries, almost 6 years after Jio Platforms drew in more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore from worldwide tactical and monetary financiers. Those backers are now set to end up being investors in an openly noted business without lowering their stakes through the IPO.

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Jio in numbers

The listing comes at a time when Jio’s operating efficiency stays strong. For FY26, Jio Platforms reported a combined net revenue of Rs 30,064 crore on income from operations of almost Rs 1.47 lakh crore. In cordless broadband, the business held a 49.95% market share since March 31, according to the DRHP.

Jio continued to control India’s cordless broadband market with a 49.95% share since March 31, according to its DRHP. Bharti Airtel followed with 35.13%, while Vodafone Idea and BSNL held 12.65% and 2.24%, respectively. The business stated it serves 1.4 times more 4G and 5G customers than its closest competitor and included about 27 million net active movement clients in FY26, almost 3 times the additions tape-recorded by the second-largest gamer.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani stated Jio’s proposed IPO would open substantial worth for existing investors while using an engaging financial investment chance to brand-new financiers. The concern makes up a fresh concern of as much as 27 crore shares.

Speaking at Reliance’s 49th Annual General Meeting, Ambani explained the listing as a psychological turning point for the group and its investors. “The relationship Reliance shares with its shareholders is founded on pride, trust, respect and shared growth,” he stated, including that the IPO would show India’s capability to develop innovation business with worldwide scale, abilities and worth.

Ambani likewise highlighted Jio’s advancement from a telecom operator into an innovation developer. “Before Jio, many believed that India could only import technology from the world. Our engineers proved otherwise. Today, Jio is not merely integrating technology. It is creating original technology,” he stated, crediting countless Indian engineers for driving the business’s development.

He even more stated that Reliance Jio Infocomm Chairman Akash Ambani, Reliance Retail Ventures Executive Director Isha Ambani Piramal and Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani will lead the IPO procedure.

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