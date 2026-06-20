3 lenses for just $26: US woman compares healthcare system with America saying you can’t do this in America, Indians take things for granted

An American woman visiting India has drawn attention on social media after praising the country’s affordable and accessible healthcare system, sharing her experience of purchasing contact lenses without the hurdles she said are common in the United States.

In a post on X, the woman wrote, “America, Take Notes,” while describing how she was able to walk into an optical store, present her prescription and purchase three pairs of contact lenses for just $26.

Highlights contrast with US healthcare experience

According to the post, the visitor did not require health insurance, a prior appointment or extensive paperwork to complete the purchase.

“I could just walk into a store and get them. You can’t do that in America,” she wrote, expressing surprise at the ease and speed of the process.

The post highlighted what she viewed as the affordability and convenience of routine healthcare services in India compared with her experience in the United States.

Social media post sparks discussion

The woman’s remarks have resonated with many social media users, drawing attention to differences in healthcare accessibility and costs across countries.

The post suggested that services often considered routine by many Indians can appear remarkably convenient and cost-effective to international visitors.

India’s reputation for affordable healthcare

The woman said India’s combination of quick service, easy access and relatively low costs stood out during her visit.

Her experience also reflects the country’s growing reputation for affordable healthcare and medical services, an area that has increasingly attracted attention from visitors and patients from around the world.

The post concluded by describing India as more than a global pharmacy, suggesting that the country is increasingly being recognised as an example of accessible and affordable healthcare delivery.

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