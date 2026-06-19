India calls Pak a ‘Frankenstein state’ at UN

Summary India greatly criticised Pakistan at the United Nations, implicating it of sponsoring terrorism and explaining it as a “Frankenstein state” that is stunned when its “own monster bites back.”

AP Indian Army soldiers carrying out patrol and tactical drills near Line of Control.

India has actually knocked Pakistan at the United Nations, calling it a “Frankenstein state” that gets surprised when its “own monster bites back”as it implicated Islamabad of “hosting, training and deploying” terrorists.

The remarks were made by Anupama Singh, First Secretary at India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations, on Wednesday, after Pakistan and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) raised the concern of Jammu and Kashmir throughout the Interactive Dialogue on the UN High Commissioner’s yearly report.

“India is compelled to exercise this right of reply in response to references made to it by Pakistan and the OIC. We categorically reject the baseless and malicious allegations made by Pakistan,” Singh stated.

The diplomat even more stated, “We also categorically reject the references to Jammu and Kashmir made by the OIC… For the record, Jammu and Kashmir was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India. The only unresolved issue is Pakistan’s illegal occupation of Indian territories and their return.”

She likewise stated that Pakistan is a nation whose sitting defence minister “boasts of hosting, training and deploying terrorists as state policy”

“This should surprise no one. An illegal and illegitimate occupation can be sustained only through force,” Singh stated.

“This is the country with the sitting Defence Minister boasts of hosting, training, and deploying terrorists and state policy, and yet Pakistan calls itself a victim of terrorism.”

The diplomat even more stated, “Indeed, a paradox which only Pakistan could sustain. It is a living example of a Frankenstein state, which is shocked when its own monster bites back,” she stated.

She likewise stated that “denial of basic freedoms has brought matters to a point where even demand for bread, electricity, rights, and dignity are met with bullets and brutality.”

Singh likewise discussed the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan, calling it “outdated”

“Our position on the Indus Water Treaty is well known. It defies logic that a state which exports terror as an instrument of policy continues to demand the privileges of cooperation predicated on goodwill and friendship,” Singh stated.

The decades-old treaty was suspended after the Pahalgam fear attack in April 2025 that eliminated 26 civilians.

“It is equally undeniable that the treaty is now outdated. No technical arrangement can remain frozen in time while the world around it is transformed,” the diplomat stated.

Singh likewise stated that a treaty worked out in 1960 can not be dealt with as a continuous privilege “insulated from accountability, detached from present-day realities and untouched by the profound changes of the past six decades”

The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank, has actually governed the circulation and usage of the Indus River and its tributaries in between India and Pakistan because 1960.

Singh included, “Instead of coveting Indian territories, Pakistan would serve itself and its people far better by putting its own house in order.”

(With inputs from companies)