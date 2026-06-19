19659001 Gold costs edged lower throughout significant Indian cities today (Friday, June 19, 2026), tracking a decrease in domestic bullion rates. If you are preparing to purchase gold jewellery today, here is a take a look at the current 24k, 22k, 20k, 18k and 14k gold rates from India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) in addition to leading jewellery brand names such as Tanishq, Joyalukkas, Kalyan Jewellers, Malabar Gold & & Diamonds throughout significant Indian cities. 19659002 Gold outlook 19459008 Prithviraj Kothari, handling director at RiddiSiddhi Bullions Ltd., president of IBJA, states “Gold broke listed below $4,200 and silver neared $65, set for a 4% weekly decrease, as the Federal Reserve’s hawkishness bypassed the relief rally activated by the US-Iran peace offer. Lower oil rates and relieving inflation used little convenience versus increasing rate expectations. The Indian rupee valued to a six-week high of 94.2 per dollar, driven by capital inflows and the relaxing of long-dollar positions. Domestic gold imports have actually collapsed to 25– 30 metric tonnes monthly from 75– 100 metric tonnes, following the import task walking. Technically, gold targets $4,050–$4,100 (Rs 1,43,000– Rs 1,44,000) and silver eyes $60–$61 (Rs 2,23,000– Rs 2,25,000) as next assistance zones” 22k gold cost at Tanishq today 19659004 Since June 19, 2026, Tanishq’s rate for 22k gold jewellery is Rs 13,415 per gram throughout New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, Coimbatore and Bengaluru. On June 18, 2026, the exact same range of gold was priced at Rs 13,750 per gram. 19659005 22k gold rate at Malabar Gold & & Diamonds 19659006 The present cost for 22k gold jewellery at Malabar Gold & & Diamonds is Rs 13,370 per gram in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, Coimbatore and Bengaluru. On June 18, 2026, 22k gold at the exact same brand name was priced at Rs 13,850 per gram. 19659007 22k gold cost at Kalyan Jewellers The present rate for 22k gold jewellery at Kalyan Jewellers is Rs 13,370 per gram in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, Coimbatore and Bengaluru. On June 18, 2026, 22k gold at the very same brand name was priced at Rs 13,850 per gram. 19459007 19659009 22k gold rate at Joyallukas 19659010 The existing rate for 22k gold jewellery at Joyallukas is Rs 13,370 per gram in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, Coimbatore and Bengaluru. On June 18, 2026, 22k gold at the exact same brand name was priced at Rs 13,850 per gram. 19659011 Keep in mind: All rates are upgraded according to jewellery brand names’ particular sites since 1:05 pm, June 19, 2026. The rates might alter throughout the day and can differ depending upon a state, tax structure and other suitable charges. IBJA a sign retail selling rates for gold and silver jewellery (June 19, 2026– AM rates) 19659013 Pureness Rate Great Gold (999)/ 24K 19659017 14,494 per gram 19659018 22K Gold 19659019 14,146 per gram 20K Gold 19659021 12,900 per gram 18K Gold 11,740 per gram 14K Gold 9,349 per gram Silver (999) 2,30,982 per kg 19659028 IBJA a sign retail selling rates for gold and silver jewellery on June 18, 2026 (PM rates) 19659029 19659030 Pureness 19659031 Rate Great Gold (999)/ 24K 19659033 14,933 per gram 19659034 22K Gold 14,575 per gram 20K Gold 19659037 13,291 per gram 19659038 18K Gold 12,096 per gram 19659040 14K Gold 9,632 per gram 19659042 Silver (999) 2,43,700 per kg 19659044 IBJA gold and silver rates contrast: June 19, 2026 (AM rates) vs June 18, 2026 (PM rates) 19659045 Pureness 19659047 June 19, 2026 (AM) June 18, 2026 (PM) 19659049 Modification Great Gold (999)/ 24K 19659051 14,494/ g 19659052 14,933/ g 19659053 439 19659054 22K Gold 19659055 14,146/ g 14,575/ g 19659057 429 20K Gold 12,900/ g 13,291/ g 19659061 391 18K Gold 19659063 11,740/ g 19659064 12,096/ g 356 19659066 14K Gold 9,349/ g 19659068 9,632/ g 19659069 283 Silver (999) 19659071 2,30,982/ kg 19659072 2,43,700/ kg 12,718 19659074