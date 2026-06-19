Avengers: Doomsday: Robert Downey Jr guarantees fans Marvel’s next huge legendary will not dissatisfy

As the countdown to Avengers: Doomsday continues, anticipation amongst Marvel fans is reaching brand-new heights. The superhero phenomenon has actually currently triggered huge interest with its early peeks, leaving audiences excited to reveal what lies ahead. Amidst the growing buzz, Robert Downey Jr has actually used a motivating upgrade, revealing self-confidence that the approaching smash hit is constructed to go beyond expectations instead of fail.

Associated Story: Avengers: Doomsday trailer exposes Robert Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom fighting Thor as Chris Evans goes back to wield Mjölnir

The star, who notoriously depicted Tony Stark, is making a remarkable go back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe– this time entering the shoes of the powerful bad guy Doctor Doom. The extremely waited for movie is slated for an around the world theatrical release in December.

Downey Confident Film Has Found The Right Balance

Speaking with home entertainment outlet CBR together with co-director Joe Russo, the Oscar-winning star exposed that the task has actually developed into something audiences are most likely to value.

According to Downey, “And it’s not even about how I executed it. It’s about the way it’s been structured, and the other characters.”

He even more hinted that the motion picture’s style addresses among the franchise’s most significant obstacles– measuring up to the huge success of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

“There’s something going on in ‘Doomsday’ and forward that is literally the only antidote to: How do you not have these films be let down after an ‘Infinity War’ and an ‘Endgame?’ And boy, have we labored long and hard to bring that down,” he stated.

Marvel Aims to Rebound After Mixed Box Office Journey

Given that Endgame finished up the Infinity Saga in 2019, Marvel Studios has actually experienced both accomplishments and problems. Movies consisting of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Deadpool & & Wolverine struck home with audiences and carried out highly.

Tasks such as Eternals, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Black Widow, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Captain America: Brave New World and The Marvels had a hard time to create the very same level of interest and success.

Joe Russo Promises An Emotionally Richer Marvel Adventure

Co-director Joe Russo, who formerly helmed Infinity War and Endgame with bro Anthony Russo, teased that Avengers: Doomsday will provide unforeseen twists while diving deeper into its characters than ever in the past.

Explaining the movie’s tone, Russo stated, “I think is the most emotionally complex of all of them. And in a lot of ways, the most mature of all ofthem.”

Downey Grateful to Return to The MCU

Beyond the enjoyment surrounding the movie itself, Robert Downey Jr likewise reviewed his go back to the Marvel universe with genuine gratitude.

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Revealing his sensations about the chance, he stated, “There’s an incredible amount of gratitude we have going into these two. One epic at a time. Doomsday… just the gratitude to be able to do it.”

Produced by Marvel Studios and dispersed by Disney, Avengers: Doomsday boasts a star-studded cast including Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Anthony Mackie, Paul Rudd and numerous other Hollywood stars together with Downey Jr.