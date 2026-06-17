Govt intensifies Garima scheme for core sanitation workers

Bhubaneswar: To ensure the safety, dignity and welfare of core sanitation workers, housing and urban development department on Monday intensified the implementation of its flagship Garima (Gaurav and Respect for Individuals Involved in Manual Activities) scheme across all urban local bodies in the state.According to govt officials, the scheme is aimed at eliminating hazardous manual sanitation practices.As part of the intensive drive, the department is undertaking universal identification and registration of all core sanitation workers to ensure that every eligible worker is brought under the ambit of welfare and protection measures.Housing and urban development minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said the Garima scheme reflects the govt’s commitment to ensuring dignity, safety and social security for every sanitation worker.

“These frontline workers are the unsung heroes who keep our cities clean and healthy. It is our responsibility to ensure that no worker is exposed to hazardous manual practices and that every sanitation worker and their family has access to housing, healthcare, insurance and other welfare benefits,” he said.Officials said to eradicate the risks associated with manual scavenging and hazardous waste handling, urban local bodies are being equipped with advanced mechanical cleaning machines and modern sanitation technologies.

The use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) has been made mandatory to safeguard workers and ensure adherence to the highest standards of occupational health and safety.Under the scheme, eligible beneficiaries are being linked with Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) for access to permanent housing. The scheme also facilitates financial inclusion, healthcare support, periodic health check-ups and health insurance coverage.To provide seamless access to welfare services, grievance redressal and information support, the dedicated Garima helpline – 14420 — is operational across the state.