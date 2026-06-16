‘All of these are….’: Ravi Ashwin lambasts Shubman Gill for Rohit Sharma’s run-out; watch

Few batters in world cricket can captivate fans quite like Rohit Sharma. With his effortless strokeplay, impeccable timing, and ability to make batting look easy, the former Indian captain known as Hitman once again entertained the crowd during the first ODI against Afghanistan in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamsala.

However, his promising innings was cut short by an unfortunate run-out for 16 runs, sparking debate among fans and experts alike.

The dismissal came after a mix-up between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill while running between the wickets. Rohit looked in good touch and had already played several attractive shots before the confusion ended his stay at the crease.

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin weighed in on the incident and firmly defended Rohit Sharma. According to Ashwin, the responsibility for the run-out rested with Shubman Gill rather than the former Indian captain.

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Ashwin pointed out that when a batsman plays the ball in front of the wicket, the striker’s call takes priority and the non-striker is expected to respond accordingly. He stated that Rohit had called for the run, while Gill turned it down, leading to the unfortunate dismissal. Ashwin also noted that this was not the first run-out involving the Rohit-Gill pair.

🚨 Ashwin blamed Shubman Gill for Rohit Sharma’s run-out: It was not Rohit Sharma’s mistake. When you play in front of the wicket, it is the striker’s call, and the non-striker needs to uphold it. Gill denied the run, and this is also not the first run-out involving him and… pic.twitter.com/YWzugwSZNk — TEJASH 🚩 (@LoyleRohitFan) June 15, 2026

Emphasising the basics of running between the wickets, Ashwin remarked that such principles are taught from a young age and should be followed consistently at the highest level of the game.

Fortunately for India, the run-out did not affect the result. The hosts comfortably defeated Afghanistan to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The Indian captain was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 84, while Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul provided valuable support during the chase.

As the action now shifts to Lucknow, fans will be hoping to see Rohit Sharma produce another entertaining knock and perhaps convert it into a memorable century.