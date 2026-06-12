Overnight rain leaves major roads in Vijayawada waterlogged

Heavy rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, lashed Vijayawada all through the night on Wednesday (June 10, 2026) leaving the major roads water-logged.

According to the Directorate of Economics and Statistics (DES), Gunadala area received 102 mm of rain, followed by Nunna (90.25 mm), Vijayawada East (88.25 mm), K.L. Rao Park area (69.25 mm) between 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday and the corresponding time period on Thursday.

According to some accounts, most of it was recorded between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Low-lying areas in the city, and NTR Circle, Pandit Nehru Bus Station, Collectorate premises, mango market route were under a sheet of water by Thursday morning. Municipal authorities sprang into action. They said that 75% of the water-logging had been cleared by 11 a.m.

Thunderstorms and gale left a banana plantation damaged, at Tadigadapa in Vijayawada.

| Photo Credit:

K.V.S. Giri

Taking stock of the situation, NTR District Collector G. Lakshmisha directed the officials to remain alert and take precautionary measures in accordance with the guidelines issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA). Agricultural officials have been told to ensure that farmers receive all support to check crop damage.

The Collector advised the public to avoid taking shelter under trees or near electric poles during the rain. He urged the citizens to seek the help of officials or approach the Command Control room by dialling 9154970454.