This is the week of grand trailer launches. Today, the trailer of Invite To The Jungle will be revealed amidst a jungle set-up at Mumbai’s YRF Studios. Tomorrow, June 12, the makers of Dhamaal 4 will release the trailer of their much-awaited movie at Imagicaa, the popular theme park situated on the borders of Mumbai. In this post, Bollywood Hungama informs readers about the activities prepared as part of the grand trailer launch.

EXCLUSIVE: Dhamaal 4 makers prepare a never-seen-before trailer launch at Imagicaa; 60-ft poster to be revealed at a grand waterfall

A source informed Bollywood Hungama,”Dhamaal 4 is an unique movie and thus, the makers were clear that the trailer launch experience likewise required to be one-of-its-kind. Appropriately, they locked Imagicaa as the place. Which’s not all. The mediapersons taking a trip to the theme park will be dealt with to an immersive, adventure-led experience that goes far beyond a standard trailer release.”

The source even more stated, “The most significant emphasize of the occasion will be an incredible 60-ft poster expose, with the poster cascading a grand waterfall in the existence of the whole star cast. It is anticipated to develop an aesthetically spectacular and memorable minute for the guests, along with a big talking point on social networks.”

The source continued, “In other words, the trailer launch will change into a live home entertainment experience, mixing delights, visuals and audience engagement. It is created to mirror the movie’s treasure-hunt story. The makers are positive that the amusing occasion will effectively provide an interactive look into the insanity and experience of Dhamaal 4“

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 revives the franchise’s core cast, consisting of Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, and Jaaved Jaaferi. The ensemble cast likewise includes Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar, and Ravi Kishan, including brand-new faces to the funny series.

Dhamaal 4 exists by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with Devgn Films and is a T-Series Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios production. It is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Check Out: Dhamaal 4 release date gets validated! Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and gang to bring laughter riot to movie theaters on July 10, 2026

More Pages: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection

Tags: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Ashok Thakeria, Bollywood, Bollywood News, Comedy, Dhamaal 4, Exclusive, Imagicaa, Indra Kumar, News, Panorama Studios, Riteish Deshmukh, Trailer, Trailer Launch, Waterfall

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