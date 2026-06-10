Thailand updates power banks for air visitors

New guidelines in Thailand now restrict power bank sizes and prohibit them from inspected travel luggage. Guests can bring power banks up to 100Wh in hand baggage. Bigger gadgets require airline company approval. Utilizing power banks throughout flights is restricted. These steps boost air travel security, lining up with worldwide requirements. The policies intend to avoid onboard battery fires.

New guidelines in Thailand restrict the size and variety of power banks guests can continue flights, while prohibiting the gadgets from inspected luggage, as authorities tighten up air travel precaution following a series of onboard battery fire occurrences.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand(CAAT) has actually presented upgraded guidelines governing the carriage of power count on airplane, according to a report by Bangkok Post. The policies line up with standards released by the International Civil Aviation Organization and are currently followed by lots of airline companies, consisting of Thai Airways International.

New limitations for travelers



Under the modified guidelines, power banks need to be brought in hand travel luggage and can not be positioned in inspected luggage. Guests might bring power banks with a capability of approximately 100 watt-hours (Wh), or 20,000 milliampere-hours (mAh), without unique approval.

Gadgets with capabilities in between 101Wh and 160Wh need previous approval from the airline company before being taken onboard. Power banks that do not show a clear capability ranking will not be enabled on flights.

The regulator has likewise restricted travelers to bring an optimum of 2 lithium batteries.

According to Bangkok Post report, guests are not enabled to utilize power banks or charge electronic gadgets with them throughout flights. The gadgets should stay quickly available, such as in seat pockets, under seats or in travelers’ pockets, and can not be saved in overhead compartments.

Visitors should likewise take preventative measures to avoid brief circuits by keeping power banks in protective pouches or initial product packaging and guaranteeing they do not enter contact with metal things or other batteries.

CAAT stated lithium batteries posture dangers to travelers, team members and airplane operations if they get too hot, produce smoke or ignite.

CAAT Director-General ACM Manat Chavanaprayoon stated lots of tourists bring lithium batteries and power banks, however the gadgets can end up being harmful if harmed, mishandled or utilized incorrectly.

“The guidelines are not focused on limiting travelers however at guaranteeing security in line with the standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization and numerous other nations to increase air transportation security in Thailand,” he stated.

The upgraded guidelines are planned to enhance flight security while bringing Thailand’s guidelines in line with worldwide air travel requirements.