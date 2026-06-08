‘He kept kissing me’: Bollywood actress says she felt uncomfortable after co-star crossed boundaries during movie shoot. Priya Bapat reveals how her husband handled the situation

Popular actress Priya Bapat has built a successful career across films, television and streaming platforms, but recently she opened up about a deeply uncomfortable experience from the early days of her journey in the entertainment industry. Speaking to a media house, the actor recalled an incident involving a co-star who allegedly crossed professional boundaries during a film shoot, leaving her unsure of how to respond at the time.

Priya Bapat’s concerns about an intimate scene

During the conversation with Filmfare, Priya revealed that the incident took place during one of her first films, long before she became known for acclaimed projects such as City of Dreams and Kaksparsh.

She said she had reservations about a kissing scene from the very beginning. During script-reading sessions, she repeatedly asked the director why the scene was necessary and how it contributed to the story.

According to Priya, her hesitation was never about performing a kiss on screen. Instead, she wanted to understand whether the moment was justified within the narrative. Despite her doubts, she eventually agreed to perform the scene, believing it would help her overcome her inhibitions as a young actor and fulfil the requirements of the role.

When the situation became uncomfortable



However, Priya said the situation changed during filming when her co-star allegedly began improvising beyond what had been discussed and rehearsed.

Recalling the incident, she said, “And then there were moments where the actor kept improvising in the song. And he kept kissing me. And me being, I don’t know why. I didn’t take a stand for myself at that point of time. Because I didn’t know how to deal with this.”

The actor explained that she struggled to process what was happening and did not know how to draw a clear boundary during the shoot.

Personal advances beyond the film set

The discomfort, Priya said, did not end once the cameras stopped rolling.

She revealed that the co-star allegedly continued making personal advances even outside the shooting schedule. Despite her repeated lack of interest, he reportedly kept asking her to meet him for breakfast or dinner.

At the time, both actors were staying at the same hotel while filming in Bhopal. Priya said the situation made her increasingly uneasy, especially because she felt she had limited options to avoid the interactions completely.

How husband Umesh Kamat stepped in



During this difficult period, Priya found support in her husband, actor Umesh Kamat.

She shared that she would call him every night and tell him everything that was happening on the set. Concerned about her well-being, Umesh decided to take immediate action.

According to Priya, he flew from Mumbai to Bhopal and stayed with her for three days. His presence gave her a sense of security and comfort during an otherwise distressing experience. The actor added that this remains the only such incident she has faced in her entire career.

A career built across industries



Today, Priya is regarded as one of the most versatile actors in Marathi entertainment and the digital space. A graduate of the Marathi film industry who later expanded into Hindi projects, she has earned praise for performances in films and series such as Kaksparsh, City of Dreams, Happy Journey, Aamhi Doghi and Raat Jawaan Hai.

Over the years, she has shared screen space with several renowned names, including Sachin Khedekar, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Atul Kulkarni, Sanjay Dutt, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Barun Sobti and Eijaz Khan.