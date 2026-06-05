Nexus Select eyes Northeast growth; 2,000 crore release prepared

Nexus Select Trust prepares to release as much as 2,000 crore towards acquisitions this year as it broadens its retail realty footprint in eastern and northeastern India, Chief Investor Relations Officer and Head of Strategy Pratik Dantara stated.

The business’s proposed acquisition of Kolkata’s Diamond Plaza shopping mall is anticipated to close within the next one-and-a-half to 2 months, pending the conclusion of legal and business restructuring procedures. Dantara stated the acquisition forms part of Nexus Select’s “string of pearls” method, in which smaller sized properties are gotten along with bigger homes to produce operating synergies and enhance scale within a market.

Beyond Kolkata, the REIT is actively examining chances throughout the Northeast and states adjacent West Bengal. 2 extra acquisition offers are presently in sophisticated phases and might be finished over the next 3 to 6 months, he stated.

Dantara stated the Northeast has actually become an appealing usage market, especially for appeal and individual care items. Internal customer research studies suggest costs in classifications such as skin care, cosmetics, and individual care is substantially greater than the nationwide average, with customers frequently taking a trip to bigger cities to gain access to premium brand names.

The business is likewise seeing continual intake momentum throughout its portfolio. After reporting 19 percent intake development in the March quarter, Nexus Select taped high double-digit development in both April and May.

According to Dantara, greater domestic costs, strong food court sales and resistant discretionary intake have actually assisted balance out issues around inflation and more comprehensive macroeconomic unpredictabilities.

“We were anticipating the very first quarter to be softer, however up until now it has actually been an enjoyable surprise,” he stated.

Released on June 5, 2026