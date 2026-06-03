Simply days before his scheduled go back to India, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) creator Abhijeet Dipke has actually triggered another round of online speculation with a brief post on X. On Monday, Dipke shared a message that checked out: He then priced quote a post from the account which specified: twitter abhijeet_dipke 19459006 abhijeet_dipke 19459007 0 19459008 0 2061725389391610267 en distinguished character, twitter 19459005 Arnabs_1996 19459006 Arnabs_1996 19459007 0 19459008 0 19459009 2061751281992262013 en twitter 19459005 LegendK73159209 LegendK73159209 19459007 0 19459008 0 19459009 2061742921343529182 en 19459026 twitter 19459005 kennysnotes 19459007 0 19459008 0 19459009 2061733700732424414 19459010 en twitter Snorlax8535 19459006 Snorlax8535 0 19459008 0 19459009 2061756642849640800 19459010 en 19459040 twitter smartmobile_new smartmobile_new 19459007 0 0 19459009 2061745947139555812 19459010 en twitter SumedhAmbhore35 SumedhAmbhore35 19459007 0 19459008 0 2061749373969838254 en 19459054 twitter 19459005 Dev_code_04 Dev_code_04 19459007 0 19459008 0 19459009 2061737520753504609 en 19459061 distinguished character 19459062 remain tuned.” (With company inputs and X user responses)
Company
Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.
Latest
FWICE’s Ashoke Pandit declares Ram Gopal Varma owes over Rs.1.25 crore to service technicians because 2019; asks him to say sorry to them
The continuous debate surrounding Ranveer Singh and...
Shilpa Shinde makes stunning confession about Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain row: “The unwanted sexual advances case was incorrect”
Star Shilpa Shinde has actually made a...
Aamir Khan to get married with Gauri Spratt on July 5? Here’s what we understand!
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt might quickly...
Popular
FWICE’s Ashoke Pandit declares Ram Gopal Varma owes over Rs.1.25 crore to service technicians because 2019; asks him to say sorry to them
The continuous debate surrounding Ranveer Singh and...
Shilpa Shinde makes stunning confession about Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain row: “The unwanted sexual advances case was incorrect”
Star Shilpa Shinde has actually made a...
Aamir Khan to get married with Gauri Spratt on July 5? Here’s what we understand!
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt might quickly...
© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.