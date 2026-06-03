Simply days before his scheduled go back to India, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) creator Abhijeet Dipke has actually triggered another round of online speculation with a brief post on X. On Monday, Dipke shared a message that checked out: He then priced quote a post from the account which specified: twitter abhijeet_dipke 19459006 abhijeet_dipke 19459007 0 19459008 0 2061725389391610267 en distinguished character, twitter 19459005 Arnabs_1996 19459006 Arnabs_1996 19459007 0 19459008 0 19459009 2061751281992262013 en twitter 19459005 LegendK73159209 LegendK73159209 19459007 0 19459008 0 19459009 2061742921343529182 en 19459026 twitter 19459005 kennysnotes 19459007 0 19459008 0 19459009 2061733700732424414 19459010 en twitter Snorlax8535 19459006 Snorlax8535 0 19459008 0 19459009 2061756642849640800 19459010 en 19459040 twitter smartmobile_new smartmobile_new 19459007 0 0 19459009 2061745947139555812 19459010 en twitter SumedhAmbhore35 SumedhAmbhore35 19459007 0 19459008 0 2061749373969838254 en 19459054 twitter 19459005 Dev_code_04 Dev_code_04 19459007 0 19459008 0 19459009 2061737520753504609 en 19459061 distinguished character 19459062 remain tuned.” (With company inputs and X user responses)