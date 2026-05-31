Amit Shah pushes district-level plans and security grid along border

Gandhinagar: Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the local administrations should formulate SOPs for specific challenges and requirements of each border district, to ensure identification of existing infiltrators, as well as threats related to drones and narcotics.

Further, Shah sought that a zero-tolerance approach should be adopted towards all unauthorized encroachments within the 0-15 km belt along the international border, and efforts should be made to eliminate them.

While chairing security review meeting in Bhuj, Gujarat, focusing on security-related issues concerning the border and coastal districts of Gujarat situated along the India-Pakistan Border (IPB), Shah also stressed the need to maintain a close watch on centres of radicalization in border areas.

The meeting, according to the government focused on the challenges, threats, and emerging concerns in these border areas along the India-Pakistan Border, and emphasized the active and effective role of the state government-particularly the DMs and SPs-in this regard.

Shah, maintained that border fencing, maritime border security, and the strong political will of the state government have brought about a significant transformation in Gujarat’s security landscape, resulting in the complete cessation of infiltration in the state and smuggling on the border. He stated that reverse migration happening in border areas due to the establishment of industrial units is a welcome development.

Further, he said that everyone-from police station to patwari-should work in unison to ensure deportation of already settled illegal infiltrators.

Pointing out that Security Coordination Groups should be formed in every district, comprising the BSF, Coast Guard, Income Tax Department, Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Lead Bank Manager Shah said that the responsibility for the effective enforcement of Income Tax, anti-money laundering, and Customs laws should rest with the District Magistrate (DM), Superintendent of Police (SP), and Inspector General (IG), Border Range.

He further emphasized the need to maintain strict vigil over hawala transactions, financial dealings, mule accounts, shell companies, suspicious vehicles, and GST collections in border districts.