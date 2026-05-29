‘Carjacker’ shot in leg amid chase in Baba Haridas Nagar

New Delhi: High drama unfolded during a police chase of alleged carjackers in southwest Delhi’s Baba Haridas Nagar after the accused abandoned the vehicle and attempted to flee.

In a bid to evade arrest, the driver allegedly charged at the PCR in-charge and tried to snatch his pistol, prompting the cop to fire at his leg in self-defence.Police said a PCR call regarding a carjacking was received around 10.35pm on May 27. However, when police reached the spot, the caller was not there. Shortly afterwards, another PCR call informed police that a suspected carjacker had been shot in the leg and taken to a hospital.The injured was identified as Aakash (26). Police said Arun Kumar Arya, the owner of the car, and PCR in-charge assistant sub inspector Narender Singh were also present at the hospital. A case has been registered.