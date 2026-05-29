23 C
London
Friday, May 29, 2026
Subscribe
Home Business ‘Carjacker’ shot in leg amid chase in Baba Haridas Nagar

‘Carjacker’ shot in leg amid chase in Baba Haridas Nagar

By
Editor
-
0
56

‘Carjacker’ shot in leg amid chase in Baba Haridas Nagar

New Delhi: High drama unfolded during a police chase of alleged carjackers in southwest Delhi’s Baba Haridas Nagar after the accused abandoned the vehicle and attempted to flee.

In a bid to evade arrest, the driver allegedly charged at the PCR in-charge and tried to snatch his pistol, prompting the cop to fire at his leg in self-defence.Police said a PCR call regarding a carjacking was received around 10.35pm on May 27. However, when police reached the spot, the caller was not there. Shortly afterwards, another PCR call informed police that a suspected carjacker had been shot in the leg and taken to a hospital.The injured was identified as Aakash (26). Police said Arun Kumar Arya, the owner of the car, and PCR in-charge assistant sub inspector Narender Singh were also present at the hospital. A case has been registered.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Popular

Sitemap

© 2022 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Get $10 by answering a Simple Survey. Click Here