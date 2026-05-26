Couple found dead in Kaushambi village

Prayagraj: Bodies of a couple was found under mysterious circumstances inside their house in village Kharauna under the limits of Paschim Sarira police station of Kaushambi district on Monday.

Upon being alerted, senior police officials along with forensic experts rushed the spot and carried out investigations. A senior cop said, “Initial police investigation revealed that bodies of couple identified as Phul Chandra (55) and Puja (54) were at least 48 hours old and autopsy report would clear the exact cause of death.” He said both the bodies had blisters and cops would be acting on the complaint of the family members.