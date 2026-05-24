Rubio Meets India’s Sharma in Diplomatic Talks

CONCERN: Secretary Rubio, welcome to India.

SECRETARY RUBIO: Thank you.

CONCERN: You’ve invested 2 days in India now. You’ve met the prime minister. You’ve met EM Jaishankar. What can you inform us about these conferences that you accepted the prime minister and Jaishankar?

SECRETARY RUBIO: They’re all fantastic. I imply, to start with, this is a terrific location. I’ve actually enjoyed our time, and we’ve just been here for a number of days. We’ll be here a couple more. It’s – and I might be here 4 weeks and not see it all. It’s such a huge nation with a lot to reveal us.

It’s likewise an extremely essential tactical relationship. It’s a tactical alliance. We have a great deal of alliances around the globe, we have a great deal of nations we handle, however we have a handful of actually crucial tactical alliances, and India is among them. Lots of locations of overlap that we care about, that India cares about, and that we both have ability to contribute, so it makes sense. Therefore we’re here truly simply to continue to build on that relationship, due to the fact that in every brand-new period there are brand-new chances and brand-new obstacles that emerge all over the world, and India is among the nations we work closest with on all of these.

CONCERN: You’ve shown that Prime Minister Modi will be taking a trip to the U.S.–

SECRETARY RUBIO: Yes.

CONCERN:– this year. We do understand for a truth that he may be addressing G20. Is that bilateral a various engagement than the G20?

SECRETARY RUBIO: Well, we desire it to be a different one. We wished to have a standalone check out. Undoubtedly, we anticipate hosting him in December in Florida–

CONCERN:.

SECRETARY RUBIO:– after the G20. And – however we ‘d like to have a conference. He suggested he would come. Undoubtedly, we’ll work through the information on the correct timing, however he was there last year. We ‘d like to see him return.

CONCERN: Any timeline (inaudible)? I suggest, it might be–

SECRETARY RUBIO: Well, we ‘d like to see him next week, however I do not understand. That’s most likely a little prematurely. As quickly as he’s prepared to come. He’s a hectic guy. He’s got a huge nation to run, and he’s likewise simply returned from a substantial foreign journey. And – however we’ll exercise the information of when, however when is not as crucial. As quickly as possible, however that’s – whatever suits within his schedule, we’ll accommodate it. Therefore we’re thrilled about that.

CONCERN: The relationship – in fact, it was returned by (inaudible) fast lane after January when Ambassador Gor pertained to the U.S. The trade offers have actually been pending for a while. We saw there’s a trade delegation going to next month. Is that when you believe the trade offer could be signed?

SECRETARY RUBIO: Well, I do not understand. We want to have contract next week or the week after. We’re down to extremely last information, the limited information of an offer. I’m extremely positive. All of us have a great deal of factor to be positive that we’re on the brink of a trade offer. It’s going to be an excellent thing since it’ll benefit both nations. It’ll increase both U.S. financial investment here and Indian financial investment in the United States. It’ll produce a platform for more co-investment in between our business, more cooperation. Undoubtedly, things like tariffs and all that sit on top of the wider relationship and impact all of it. The quicker we can put that to rest with an excellent trade offer that’s excellent for both nations, then the chances are endless.

CONCERN: Is there a tariff number you wish to reveal? I imply–

SECRETARY RUBIO: Well, I’m not the tariff mediator. The President clearly is extremely associated with that. Appearance, it’s more – undoubtedly, the tariffs get a lot of attention, however it’s not simply that. It’s access to items. And every trade arrangement, every trade relationship needs modernization every 10, 20, 30 years, due to the fact that brand-new sectors emerge, since brand-new imbalances emerge, due to the fact that there are some markets that possibly have actually not been concentrated on as much in the past. I see this, as much as anything else, not simply about tariffs however about developing the conditions to be able to do all these other things together that we desire to be able to do.

CONCERN: But it could be as early as next month? It’s simply not–

SECRETARY RUBIO: Yeah, I believe – I would not put a conclusive timeline, however I believe it’s weeks, not months.

CONCERN: Okay. You’ve been really enthusiastic about Quad. You’ve pointed out that it’s truly near to you. One the very first thing you did after taking the oath was Quad. What concrete results are we taking a look at from the Tuesday’s conference?

SECRETARY RUBIO: Well, I believe we’re simply constructing on what we’ve currently been dealing with. One of the things we talked about at the 2nd conference we had with our foreign ministers – and we do not desire simply the Quad to be a semi-annual conference of likeminded nations. We desire it to really be an online forum on which we continue to partner on things. Therefore among the important things certainly is maritime security, the risks to maritime security that exist. Those are one of the locations that we’re going to have – we’re going to continue to construct out more formulas on things we can collectively do together in that front.

I believe there’s likewise a significant interest in vital minerals and supply chains. That’s something that all 4 nations included in the Quad are extremely interested in, and they have abilities to bring to that.

Those are 2 locations where I believe we can start to construct out some concrete actions and ideally set the phase for a really effective conference amongst the Quad leaders, the real leaders of the 4 nations. We wish to make certain we do the work essential and position it so, when they do fulfill, they’ll have really particular deliverables and things that in fact they can reveal when they get together.

CONCERN: And which is when? I indicate, the Quad leaders.

SECRETARY RUBIO: Well, ideally this year. I do not have a date on that yet, however ideally this year we’ll discover a time for all 4 leaders to get together. And it’s our task as the ministries to sort of ensure that we’ve placed it so that, when they satisfy, they’re there to reveal something essential, something that’s been exercised, something that we’re going to be dealing with together.

CONCERN: Thank you. Let’s move towards Iran now. That’s the hot subject today. I suggest, there’s a lot of variations of this offer drifting out. There’s numerous reports coming out about if Iran wants to quit uranium versus not. What can you inform us about that?

SECRETARY RUBIO: Well, I would state there’s 2 methods – you take a look at it and you need to bifurcate 2 things. Primary is the problem of the straits. What they’re carrying out in the straits is unlawful, illegal, negligent, unsafe, and undesirable. And I believe the entire world requires to state that, and the majority of the nations on the planet are stating that. India is stating that. The United States is stating that. All over I – even the Chinese informed us this recently when we were over there, that there can’t be a system in which a nation takes control of a worldwide waterway, blows up ships that do not accept pay them a toll. That can not take place. That can not be stabilized. The straits require to be opened instantly and totally, therefore that’s the very first phase of it.

The 2nd is that Iran requires to participate in major settlements on 3 subjects: their promise never ever to have nuclear weapons, constraints long term on their enrichment abilities, and what do you make with the extremely enriched uranium? There’s no factor to have 60 percent enriched uranium unless you wish to turn it into 90 percent enriched uranium and weaponize it. Those subjects need to be faced.

Now, those are extremely technical. It’ll take some time to overcome those. And clearly, there’ll be advantages for Iran if in truth they settle on these things and those settlements. Open the straits, have a severe settlement, and reach a result in which they’ll never ever have a nuclear weapon, in which the problems of enrichment and the problems of the extremely enriched uranium are settled. And in exchange, they’ll get advantages for doing that. Clearly, those are going to be tough settlements. For the world, the most instant action, the most crucial, is that the straits are resumed. What we can not permit is a system in which they charge tolls and threaten to explode business ships. That can’t continue.

CONCERN: The statement of ceasefire has actually likewise drawn some criticism, significantly from Democrats back home, however likewise from someone like Senator Lindsey Graham, who stated he does not comprehend this offer. What would you like to inform him about this statement?

SECRETARY RUBIO: Well, appearance, at the end of the day, the ceasefire, what we’re actually discussing here is how can we get the straits open and how can we get Iran into an extremely major settlement that resolves their nuclear aspirations or what our company believe to be their nuclear aspirations. The President has actually made that an extremely clear red line. They will never ever have a nuclear weapon. And every alternative the President has readily available today to keep them from having a nuclear weapon, he will have 6 months from now, he will have a year from now.

It’s constantly going to be our choice – constantly. As long as Donald Trump is President of the United States, it will constantly be our choice to settle our distinctions with other nations diplomatically, through engagement, through settlement. Some nations are much easier to handle than others. I’m not declaring that Iran is a simple settlement, however that would constantly be the President’s choice, and he is going to provide diplomacy every opportunity to prosper.

Now, let me state this: If these efforts do not exercise, if in reality diplomacy stops working in this circumstances, it will not be the fault of the United States or our allies in the Gulf. It will be 100 percent Iran’s fault. Let’s hope it does work out.

CONCERN: Could that indicate you return to resuming Operation Fury?

SECRETARY RUBIO: Well, once again, the President explained that there’s – that he will do whatever it requires to ensure that Iran never ever has a nuclear weapon. He would choose to repair it and resolve it through a worked out diplomatic ways, which’s what we’re going to tire every chance to do. Eventually, that alternative exists there for the President if that does not work out. That is not our choice. Our very first option is to be able to do this through a worked out arrangement, which’s what we’re working towards.

CONCERN: You conjured up China. You were just recently in China. You were referred to as a China Hawk in the Senate. What is your evaluation of the relationship with China?

SECRETARY RUBIO: Well, here’s the bottom line. The U.S. and China are the 2 biggest economies worldwide, and we likewise have effective armed forces. The United States has the most effective armed force on the planet, and China is carrying out the biggest, most fast military accumulation in – most likely in history. Therefore the concern is – our nations need to have relations. We need to have the ability to speak, there needs to be interaction, and there needs to be engagement. I believe that it was clear before the check out and after the see that there will likewise be strong locations of difference in between the 2 nations, and those need to be handled, due to the fact that if they’re not handled and they become something more conflictive, that can be troublesome not simply to both nations however to the world.

It was an essential see in the sense that our nations have to be able to speak to one another, however it’s likewise clear that there are particular problems in which we’re not going to concur, particular things that we’re going to have to attend to that they most likely do not like, like our overdependence on them for important minerals and supply chains. That – I believe the idea that we have to diversify our supply chains is not distinct to America. Lots of nations around the world are reaching that conclusion.

Certainly, there’s no doubt that there will be concerns of argument and problems that we’re going to have to handle, however it’s crucial for 2 nations like China and the United States to have engagement and be able to speak to one another, since you do desire to prevent if possible – and I believe it is possible – you desire to prevent anything that might lead to destabilization in any part of the world.

CONCERN: You speak about counterterrorism efforts and working together with India on that. In January 2026, OSAC State Department launched a report about the development of terrorism in Pakistan, and I believe a 35 percent boost of footprint in Pakistan about terrorism. At what point would U.S. like to evaluate how it handles that, the terrorism originating from Pakistan?

SECRETARY RUBIO: Well, we wish to handle terrorism no matter where it’s originating from. I suggest, if there are armed groups that are looking for to eliminate individuals and perform acts of terrorism, and they’re running within the nationwide area of any nation on the planet, we require to resolve it. We’ve needed to resolve it in our own hemisphere. We have really harmful cartels running now within Mexican area, and we attempt to partner with the Mexican Government to resolve it, and we’ve had some result because regard. In others, I believe it’s failed. We have – there are numerous locations – I imply, Africa is a location where you’ve seen terrorism proliferate. And we’ve had the chance just recently to partner with Nigeria, for instance, to pursue these aspects.

I would hope that we would be able to work with the Pakistani authorities to go after these really hazardous groups who position a risk – eventually, will posture a risk to the state, however in the brief term position a risk to individuals in the area and to the interests of the United States. Anywhere where there’s terrorism that’s a hazard to our nationwide interests and nationwide security, we desire to resolve it. And preferably, you wish to resolve it in cooperation – if they’re situated within a nation, within that nation’s limits, with the cooperation of that nation.

CONCERN: Okay. What – President Trump is a really vibrant character. What is the most misinterpreted element of his character?

SECRETARY RUBIO: Of the President?

CONCERN: President Trump, yeah.

SECRETARY RUBIO: I believe it’s intriguing. The President’s choice is to be somebody’s good friend, to be friendly. The President’s choice is constantly to hit it off with individuals, regardless of differences. He has a long history of being extremely effective in organization, not simply in constructing things however in running operations that are developed on hospitality. He’s extremely congenial. He’s an extremely thoughtful host. And if you take a look at his choice, it’s constantly to agree individuals.

The other thing is the President has a determination to speak to any person. Typically in American politics, if you have an argument with a nation or a specific, the posture is we can’t talk with them, we need to not talk to them, we should neglect. The president’s mindset is extremely various. His distinction – his mindset is if individuals want to speak with you, you ought to talk with them. It does not suggest you’re going to concur. It does not indicate you’re going to reach a contract. It does not indicate you’re going to work things out. What ill or bad could come of engaging with them?

And I believe that’s been an issue for a great deal of individuals that follow American politics, due to the fact that I believe a great deal of times individuals believe that in some way taking part in talks, in discussion and engagement with a nation is in some way a concession. Now, this is the President that consulted with Kim Jong-un. And no American had actually spoken – now, regretfully, he wasn’t in workplace the last 4 years, therefore a great deal of the momentum that was accomplished throughout his very first term was lost. He is prepared to talk to any person and he is prepared to get along with any person.

By the exact same token, he’s not the type of guy you wish to cross – appearance, this is a president that when he states something, he does it. Even with Iran, even on the problem of Iran, individuals believe – I’ve seen videos and they’re out there. Individuals can enjoy them online. The President was speaking about Iran and the danger presented from Iran back in 1985 when he was a property designer. He wasn’t even in politics. And what he was stating in 1985 is what he’s stating now. There’s incredible consistency in that regard. He is a president that indicates what he states. And if he states “I’m going to do something,” I would take him seriously.

CONCERN: Secretary, thank you a lot for doing this. You’re a really healthy individual. A little birdie informed me you like to run. Would you be running in 2028 for (inaudible)?

SECRETARY RUBIO: In 2028?

CONCERN: Yeah.

SECRETARY RUBIO: Oh, you’re speaking about election things. (Laughter.) Oh, I’m not addressing that. I indicate, I’m really delighted being the Secretary of State for President Trump. It’s a terrific task. I can’t envision there’s a much better task than this in American politics. I’m extremely delighted doing this work.

CONCERN: Wonderful. Thank you a lot for talking with me.

SECRETARY RUBIO: Thank you. Thank you.