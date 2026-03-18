A total of 12 students will be supported, with two receiving USD 1,000 each and 10 others getting up to USD 200 in application fee waiver support.

Prodigy Finance, together with NovaGrad, have launched ProdiSHE, a new initiative created to support women who want to study STEM subjects abroad. The idea came from a simple reality that their teams kept seeing. More women are applying for science, technology, engineering, and maths courses overseas, yet many still struggle to make it to the starting line. In some cases, it is the cost of an application fee. In others, it is a visa appointment, or the worry of paying for life abroad. For some students, there is also a lack of support at home. Even USD 200 can be a big amount for a student from a rural area in India or Africa with a big dream and limited financial backing.

Prodigy Finance and NovaGrad say the award is meant to help students at that exact point, when ability and ambition are there, yet money becomes the reason a plan is delayed or dropped.

Sonal Kapoor, Global Chief Business Officer at Prodigy Finance, said, “We’ve seen a growing number of women wanting to study STEM abroad over the past year.. Women often face more difficulties when deciding to study overseas. Sometimes, even a small financial help, whether it’s a 1,000 USD award or an application fee waiver, can make a real difference for the one in need. At Prodigy Finance, we see talented women around the world stepping into international classrooms and building global careers. ProdiSHE is our way of supporting that journey.”

The award aims to support students who genuinely need help in taking their next step. The selection process is merit based. Each student will be asked to submit a short essay explaining their goals, their background, and how studying abroad could shape their future. They hope that this support reaches students who are not only talented but also need practical financial help to move forward.

The competition includes two opportunities for eligible students.

Through Prodigy Finance, eligible students who apply for a Prodigy Finance loan during the campaign period may be considered for the ProdiSHE Impact Award. Two recipients from India will receive USD 1,000 off their loan amount

Through NovaGrad, students who apply to selected partner universities during the campaign period may be considered for application fee reimbursement of up to USD 200. Ten recipients will be selected globally, and a Prodigy Finance loan is not required.

Applications are now officially open at the Prodigy Finance official website and NovaGrad and will close on 10 May 2026. Selected students will be announced by 10th June 2026 on the Prodigy Finance and NovaGrad official sitesWomen planning to pursue STEM degrees abroad are encouraged to apply before the deadline.