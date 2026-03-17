Cantabil Celebrates Women’s Day, Recognizes Contributions of Women across Workforce

Marking the occasion of International Women’s Day, Cantabil Retail India Ltd. organized celebrations across 650 stores, the Bahadurgarh manufacturing unit, and the head office to acknowledge the contributions of women employees across the organization. Cantabil observed the day with engaging activities, appreciation initiatives, and interactions that recognized the role women play in the company’s workforce and culture.

At the Bahadurgarh manufacturing facility, where women make up nearly 60 percent of the workforce, the celebration included a structured communication session and distribution of chocolates and placards with tokens of appreciation for employees. The activities were designed to acknowledge the dedication and contributions of women working across different roles within the manufacturing operations. The celebrations also extended to store outlets, where chocolates and placards were distributed amongst female customers as a small gesture of appreciation.

At the company’s head office, employees marked the occasion with informal celebrations, including gifting perfumes and chocolates, photo sessions with themed props, and a team lunch. The activities created an opportunity for colleagues to come together and celebrate the spirit of the day while recognizing the presence and impact of women across teams.

Women constitute a significant part of Cantabil’s overall workforce and contribute across multiple functions, including manufacturing, retail operations, merchandising, and corporate roles. Their participation continues to play an important role in shaping workplace culture, encouraging collaboration and bringing diverse perspectives to business decisions.

Deepak Bansal, WTD, Cantabil Retail India Ltd., said, “At Cantabil, women are an integral part of our workforce and contribute significantly across operations, retail, and corporate functions.” Their dedication, creativity, and understanding of customer preferences bring valuable perspectives to the organization. Occasions like International Women’s Day provide an opportunity to recognize these contributions and reaffirm our commitment to building a workplace that supports growth, collaboration, and equal opportunities.”

Women team members across Cantabil’s retail stores also play a key role in understanding evolving customer preferences in fashion and lifestyle. Their insights into consumer behavior, fashion trends, and merchandising contribute to strengthening customer engagement and help the brand remain closely aligned with market expectations.