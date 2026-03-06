Rozana Raises ₹290 Crore in Series B to Scale Rural Omnichannel Retail Across Bharat

Round led by Bertelsmann India Investments with participation from Fireside Ventures, Spark Growth Ventures, Bikaji Family Office, FE Securities; platform now reaches 1 million+ active rural households across 21,000 villages

Rozana, a rural-focused omnichannel retail platform co-founded by Ankur Dahiya, Adwait Vikram Singh and Mukesh Christopher, has raised ₹290 crore in a Series B funding round. The round was led by Bertelsmann India Investments (BII), with participation from Fireside Ventures, US-based Spark Growth Ventures, Bikaji Family Office, FE Securities and other select prominent family offices.

The fundraise comes at an inflection point for the company. Rozana has expanded its hybrid commerce infrastructure across 21,000 villages in the Gangetic plains — a region home to over 50% of India’s rural population — and has grown revenue 4x since its last funding round, demonstrating strong product-market fit and disciplined execution at scale.

THE RURAL CONSUMPTION OPPORTUNITY

India’s rural consumption market, home to nearly 12% of the world’s population, is valued at over $2 trillion. Over 200 million rural households spend upwards of ₹20,000 per month across staples, FMCG, personal care, household goods, apparel and discretionary categories. Rural consumption growth has outpaced urban growth by approximately 33% for at least six consecutive quarters, and the rural consumption basket is increasingly balanced between food and non-food categories — with demand for clothing, footwear, spices and dairy outpacing urban share in several segments.

Despite this scale and momentum, the rural market has remained structurally underserved by existing e-commerce and retail players. Rural consumers have long lacked access to reliable product quality, wide assortment, convenient fulfilment and transparent pricing — the foundational pillars of modern retail.

ROZANA’S MODEL

Rozana operates a blended omnichannel model that integrates a consumer-facing app and digital commerce platform with 75+ modern retail experience centres and owned distribution infrastructure. At the heart of its last-mile fulfilment network are over 35,000 women partners — entrepreneurs embedded in local communities who serve as trusted intermediaries and fulfilment agents, fundamentally different from the transactional, discount-led marketplace model common in urban e-commerce.

The company currently operates in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, serving over 1 million active households. In its next phase of growth, Rozana plans to expand to 200+ stores and enter 2–3 additional northern states across the Gangetic belt, with a long-term target of reaching 130,000 villages. The new capital will be deployed to strengthen technology infrastructure, broaden product categories, develop private label offerings, and deepen brand partnerships.

VOICES FROM THE ROUND

“Rural India is home to nearly a billion people, yet the basic act of shopping has long lacked fairness, dignity and choice. At Rozana, we are changing this by building trust through women partners, modern experience centres, and access to products that households can see and believe in. This funding will help us deepen our presence, broaden our categories, and continue empowering communities across Bharat.”

Ankur Dahiya, Co-Founder, Rozana

“Rozana founders are committed to dedicating their lives for rural transformation. It is a means for wealth creation not only for investors but an opportunity to create wealth for a community far away from the sector’s imagination. Our commitment through Rozana is for rural empowerment.”

Adwait Vikram Singh, Co-Founder, Rozana

“India’s next consumption wave will be won in Bharat’s heartland, and Rozana is building the kind of trusted, omnichannel retail platform that rural households actually need. With revenue up 4x since the last round, Rozana has demonstrated both product–market fit and disciplined execution at scale. We are pleased to back the team again as they deepen presence across the Gangetic belt, expand categories, and scale responsibly to serve many more rural households.”

Pankaj Makkar, Managing Director, Bertelsmann India Investments

“It has been a privilege to be a part of the remarkable journey of Ankur and Adwait as they build Rozana into the defining digital commerce company for rural India. By empowering women in villages to become their partners, they are also influencing the social fabric of these communities. We are proud to continue to support them.”

Kanwaljit Singh, Managing Partner, Fireside Ventures

“The rural commerce opportunity is massive and underserved. Rozana’s model is unique in the way it embeds women entrepreneurs at the centre of the supply chain and builds consumer trust in Bharat’s heartland, where traditional e-commerce has struggled. We are excited to back Rozana once again as it scales responsibly across rural India.”

Rohit Sood, Partner, Bertelsmann India Investments