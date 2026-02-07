ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy Tour with DP World Visits the Alma Mater of India’s T20I Skipper Suryakumar Yadav Under the ‘Class of ’26’ Initiative

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Trophy Tour with DP World marked a significant stop at Pillai College of Engineering, Navi Mumbai, the former college of India’s current T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, as part of the ‘Class of ’26’ initiative. The visit celebrated the academic journey of the Indian captain while inspiring students by bringing them face-to-face with one of cricket’s most coveted trophies.

The event was held in the presence of senior dignitaries from the Mahatma Education Society, institutional heads, and faculty members, with students actively participating in cricket-themed engagements including trivia sessions, tap-the-ball challenges, and wicket-taking activities, creating a vibrant and competitive atmosphere around the trophy on campus.

The trophy then travelled to Rizvi College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Mumbai, the former college of India all-rounder Shivam Dube. The event was attended by senior dignitaries from the Rizvi Education Society, along with the principal and faculty members of Rizvi College of Arts, Science and Commerce. Students interacted with the official mascots while taking part in competitive engagements.

Another stop on the tour was Delhi Public School, Amritsar, the former school of India all-rounder Abhishek Sharma. The visit took place in the presence of Abhishek Sharma’s parents, Mr. Raj Kumar Sharma and Mrs. Manju Sharma, along with school dignitaries and faculty members. Students actively participated in activities including trivia sessions and tap-the-ball challenges, making the experience engaging and memorable.

The trophy also visited Karam Devi Memorial Academy, the former school of India bowler Kuldeep Yadav, where the activation took place in the presence of Kuldeep Yadav’s father and his close friend, along with school dignitaries, representatives from the Kanpur Cricket Association, as students participating in cricket-themed engagements including trivia sessions.

The trophy further travelled to Chandigarh University, Mohali, the former college of India bowler Arshdeep Singh, where the event was attended by Executive Director Student Affairs and Administration, along with faculty members. Students actively participated in interactive activities such as trivia sessions and tap-the-ball challenges, adding to the excitement around the visit.

Through the ‘Class of ’26’ initiative, the Trophy Tour with DP World inspired the next generation as the team looks to defend its title on home soil.

Fans can follow the journey on the official Trophy Tour social media handle, @icctrophytour.

Fans can secure their spots for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, with tickets starting at just INR 100 in India (approximately USD 1.11) and LKR 1,000 in Sri Lanka (approximately USD 3.26). Tickets are available on the official ticketing platform at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com/ .

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is scheduled to take place from 7 February to 8 March across venues in India and Sri Lanka, including Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad), MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai), Arun Jaitley Stadium (New Delhi), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo), Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground (Colombo) and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (Kandy).