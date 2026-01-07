KLA Expands Presence in India with Opening of ₹300 Crore R&D and Innovation Hub in Chennai

Investment reinforces KLA’s commitment to growing global software engineering, AI and innovation ecosystem

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC), a global leader in semiconductor process control and process-enabling technology, today announced the opening of its new ₹300 crore R&D and Innovation Hub in Chennai. KLA’s new 311,000-square-foot facility has been designed to accommodate up to 1,300 employees, expanding the company’s regional AI and software development capabilities and driving increased collaboration and innovation across R&D, engineering and product support functions.

The opening was attended by Shri Amitesh Kumar Sinha, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) & CEO, India Semiconductor Mission, along with Dr. Darez Ahamed IAS, MD & CEO, Guidance Tamil Nadu and Shri. Arun Roy IAS, Industry Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu, along with senior executives from KLA.

“KLA’s expansion reflects the momentum of the country’s emerging semiconductor ecosystem,” said Shri Amitesh Kumar Sinha, Additional Secretary, MeitY & CEO, India Semiconductor Mission. “Investments like these strengthen industry–government collaboration, accelerate advanced R&D, and support the vision of the India Semiconductor Mission to establish India as a trusted global partner in the semiconductor supply chain.’’

Since establishing operations in India in 2004, KLA has evolved the regional presence into an AI and engineering center-of-excellence. The new facility represents a significant scale-up of operations, designed to meet growing global customer demand and support India’s emerging semiconductor industry – accelerating innovation across the sector and reinforcing KLA’s position as a regional technology leader.

“Over the past two decades, KLA has grown steadily in India, building a strong foundation in software engineering, AI, and innovation,” said Dominic David, President, KLA India. “The new facility enables our teams to scale with purpose, driving innovation, fostering employee wellbeing, and strengthening our global programs with efficiency and impact. This strategic investment not only expands our engineering capabilities but also reflects our long-term commitment to nurturing local talent, advancing R&D collaboration, and supporting India’s vision to become a key player in the global semiconductor ecosystem.”

Designed to the highest standards established by LEED and WELL, the facility integrates energy-efficient systems and thoughtfully planned spaces – including wellness and fitness centers, café spaces and social hubs – to foster an environment that encourages collaboration and innovation.