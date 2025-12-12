ADP Appoints Gaurav Rathee as Head of HR for Global Shared Services International – India & the Philippines

With Over 25 Years of Experience, Rathee to Lead Workforce Strategy & Next-Gen Talent Development at ADP

ADP India, the world’s largest provider of human capital management solutions, has announced the appointment of Gaurav Rathee as Divisional Vice President and Head of Human Resources, overseeing the people strategy for two of ADP’s Global Shared Services International (GSSI) operations – India and the Philippines.

With a proven track record of over 25 years in human resources leadership, Gaurav brings deep expertise in building world-class talent ecosystems, driving large-scale organizational transformation, and fostering inclusive, high-performing workplaces. In his new role, he will lead the HR strategy for more than 15,000 associates across multiple locations.

Gaurav’s career began in 1999 with the Indian Army, Parachute Regiment Special Forces, where he served for eight years. During this time, he led Special Forces troops in high-pressure environments, overseeing training, performance, welfare and grievance management, and coordinating with government agencies on civic action and disaster relief missions. This early foundation in leadership, resilience, and people management has shaped his approach to building strong, purpose-driven teams throughout his corporate career.

Prior to joining ADP, Gaurav held senior leadership roles at Aon and Genpact, where he played a pivotal role in scaling global capability centers, strengthening leadership pipelines, and enhancing employee experience across diverse functions such as technology, analytics, operations, growth functions, and transformation teams. At ADP, Gaurav’s focus areas include strengthening ADP’s culture of collaboration, nurturing next-generation talent, and reinforcing the company’s position as an employer of choice in the industry.

Speaking about his appointment, Vijay Vemulapalli, General Manager and Managing Director, GSSI said, “We are delighted to welcome Gaurav to ADP. His extensive leadership experience, strategic mindset, and deep commitment to people development make him an invaluable addition to our Global Shared Services International leadership team.”

Gaurav Rathee, Divisional Vice President and Head of HR, GSSI added, “Stepping into ADP feels like joining a team that already knows the playbook of best practices, and is ready to invent a few new moves. Workforces today want more than roles, they want purpose, growth, and energy. ADP already has the foundation, and I’m delighted to help amplify that energy across India and the Philippines.”

Gaurav holds a Bachelor of Science from Delhi University, an MBA in Human Resources from the Institute of Management Technology (IMT) Ghaziabad, an Executive Certificate in HR Management from XLRI Jamshedpur, and a Post Graduate Certification in Business Administration from the Management Development Institute (MDI) Gurgaon.