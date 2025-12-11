Inito raises $29M in Series B, led by Bertelsmann India Investments, to advance at-home diagnostics powered by AI-engineered antibodies Inito is moving beyond fertility to build a broader at-home hormone and health diagnostics platform

Inito, the company on a mission to simplify health with at-home diagnostics, today announced it has raised $29 million in Series B funding, led by Bertelsmann India Investments and co-led by existing investor Fireside Ventures. The raise brings Inito’s total equity funding to $45 million and marks a major step as the company expands from fertility diagnostics into a broader platform powered by AI-engineered antibodies.

Inito launched its first fertility monitor in 2021 with the goal to make quantitative hormone diagnostics possible at home. Since then, Inito has become one of the most widely used fertility systems in the world, having analysed more than 30 million hormone data points. Inito’s flagship fertility monitor captures a continuous dataset of hormone biomarkers at scale, enabling users to measure FSH, Estrogen, LH and PdG (urine metabolite of Progesterone). From there, Inito’s AI models interpret these measurements to reveal hormone patterns that help users understand their bodies. After supporting tens of thousands of pregnancies – at a scale comparable to the entire US IVF industry, Inito is moving beyond fertility to build a broader at-home hormone and health diagnostics platform powered by AI-engineered antibodies.

“We have always believed that healthcare should start at home. Hormones shape fertility, mood, metabolism, sleep, and energy, yet reliable testing still relies on clinic infrastructure”, said Aayush Rai and Varun AV, co-founders of Inito. “If you want to understand your hormones, you shouldn’t have to wait weeks for a lab report, you should be able to do it from home, with clinical-grade technology. AI-engineered antibodies allow us to build diagnostic tests that simply were not possible before.”

Conventional diagnostics depend on decades-old biology. Traditional antibodies are grown inside animals and screened manually in a lab. This process is slow, expensive and difficult to control. These antibodies lack the sensitivity to make accurate at-home tests for a large number of biomarkers, break down over time and vary from batch to batch. With computational protein design, machine-learning models can predict how proteins fold and bind. This breakthrough enables the creation of synthetic antibodies that are more sensitive and consistent than anything produced through legacy methods, removing core bottlenecks that have slowed progress across the diagnostics industry for decades.

“The future of healthcare lies at the intersection of deep science, AI, and personal wellness — and that’s exactly where Inito is leading,” said Swati Murarka, Principal at Bertelsmann India Investments. “By combining clinical precision with intelligent design, Inito is redefining diagnostics for the modern world. At BII, we’re proud to back visionary founders building globally scalable innovation from India — and Inito exemplifies that ambition.”

“We have seen Inito evolve from a breakthrough idea into a trusted women’s health brand built on deep consumer insight and scientific accuracy. The team’s ability to deliver clinical-grade insights through a simple and accessible solution has earned strong consumer love. We are proud to reaffirm our partnership as they scale their impact globally” said Kannan Sitaram, Co-founder & Partner, Fireside Ventures.

Bringing together its consumer health platform with AI-engineered antibodies, Inito aims to define next-generation at-home diagnostics and pioneer a new standard for accuracy, access, and real-world health insights. The new capital accelerates Inito’s work that allows diagnostic tests to be designed in silico rather than developed through slow, inconsistent, animal-based methods, setting the stage for faster innovation and a wider range of at-home tests that can reach more people worldwide.