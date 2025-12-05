Hon CM Devendra Fadnavis, Magnate Publishing Founder Ashok Dhamankar unveil Society Achievers Cover featuring Hon Min Ashish Shelar

India, Nov. 29 —

Society Achievers magazine unveiled its latest edition last evening featuring Hon Min Ashish Shelar, Maharashtra’s Minister of Information Technology & Cultural Affairs with the cover unveiled by Hon Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, in the presence of Magnate Publishing Founder Ashok Dhamankar, editor Andrea CostaBir and Director Jayshree Dhamankar alongside the Magnate team.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lauded Hon Min Ashish Shelar for his achievements and cited the cover feature as “well deserved.”

The evening concluded with gratitude to Hon. CM Devendra Fadnavis and Hon. Minister Ashish Shelar, applauding the Society Achievers team for recognizing excellence. The event ended on a high note, leaving a lasting impression on all attendees.

Founder Ashok Dhamankar expressed his gratitude to the Hon CM and Hon Minister of Information Technology and Cultural Affairs.

Dignitaries present included Film Producer and Sports Entrepreneur Bunty Walia, Renowned Architect Behzad Kharas, Siddhant Gill and Vedant Gill of Naarad; and Yogesh Lakhani, MD – Bright.