NSRCEL at IIM Bangalore Celebrates 25 Years of Pioneering Entrepreneurship, Convening Over 400+ Ecosystem Leaders at SummitUp 2025; with a Staggering $7.37+ Billion Combined Valuation of Incubated Ventures

NSRCEL, the entrepreneurial hub at IIM Bangalore, today hosted its flagship annual conclave, SummitUp 2025, marking 25 years of unparalleled dedication to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation in India. Building on the success of previous editions, this year’s event gathered an impressive over 400+ participants from across India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem – including dynamic founders, astute investors, influential policymakers, and key ecosystem enablers – to explore and celebrate stories of resilience, innovation, and growth in an “evolving world order.”

SummitUp 2025, held at the prestigious Indian Institute of Management Bangalore campus, served as a powerful platform for in-depth discussions on critical trends defining India’s entrepreneurial landscape. The 2025 edition featured five sharply focused tracks, each highlighting pivotal areas shaping the next wave of opportunity and innovation: DeepTech, FinTech, Climate, Social Impact, and Women’s Entrepreneurship. Attendees engaged in thought-provoking sessions, including “The VC Blind Spot: Founder Learnings and Strategies” and “AI for Bharat: Tech-Driven Solutions for India’s Future,” addressing both the challenges and immense opportunities in rapidly shifting global and domestic markets.

As NSRCEL marks 25 years of empowering dreams and shaping futures, SummitUp 2025 stands as a powerful testament to the extraordinary journey of Indian entrepreneurship and our unwavering commitment to nurturing it,” said Anand Sri Ganesh, CEO, NSRCEL. “Over the years, we have seen ideas evolve into purpose-driven ventures, and each success reinforces the importance of institutions like ours in enabling bold ambition and sustainable innovation.”

During his keynote address, Prashanth Prakash, Founding Partner, Accel, said, “For startup founders working in complex, innovation-driven areas, the truth is that you can’t build everything on your own. When parts of the problem lie beyond your capabilities, you have to tap into the broader ecosystem and make those strengths an inherent part of your company.”

“We’re seeing a real shift in mindset; entrepreneurs are learning from global playbooks, forming the right partnerships, and embracing complementary expertise to dramatically shorten their path to building meaningful solutions. This collaborative approach is what will shape the next wave of innovation in India.”

Adding significant gravitas and real-world insights to the discussions, SummitUp 2025 featured a stellar lineup of industry veterans and experts. These distinguished speakers included Nishchay Ag, Founder & CEO, Jar; Ankit Mehta, Founder & CEO, IdeaForge; and Srinath Ravichandran, Co-founder & CEO, Agnikul, Anil G, Co-founder, COO Bounce Infinity, among others. Their collective experience and diverse perspectives provided invaluable guidance on navigating the complexities and opportunities within the startup ecosystem, significantly elevating the dialogue.

The conclave also highlighted NSRCEL’s vision for the future and key launches:

Launch of the book ‘Start Right ’: NSRCEL officially unveiled StartRight, a practitioner-friendly handbook designed to guide aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs through the noisy and often overwhelming first steps of their entrepreneurial journey. The handbook distils decades of NSRCEL’s experience in working with thousands of founders and rigorous academic research into clear, actionable insights, helping entrepreneurs focus on what truly matters at the beginning

’: NSRCEL officially unveiled StartRight, a practitioner-friendly handbook designed to guide aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs through the noisy and often overwhelming first steps of their entrepreneurial journey. The handbook distils decades of NSRCEL’s experience in working with thousands of founders and rigorous academic research into clear, actionable insights, helping entrepreneurs focus on what truly matters at the beginning Launch of ‘Impact Insights – Assessment’ Report:

85% of the startup’s built stronger operations and legal compliances resulting in structured and efficient governance

95% of startups transitioned to the next stage of growth in their journey

60% accessed alternate funding

85% of ventures developed their business and revenue model building a pipeline of funds for the foreseeable future

Over the coming years, NSRCEL will expand its innovation initiatives, launch knowledge-driven entrepreneurial hub, and AI-enabled learning pathways to support founders at every stage. With a strengthened focus on inclusivity, global collaboration, and future-ready innovation, NSRCEL aims to shape the next generation of high-impact entrepreneurs and continue its legacy as one of India’s leading startup ecosystems.