Bihar Cabinet: CM Nitish Kumar turn over home department to BJP’s Samrat Chaudhary; who got what

Bihar primary minister Nitish Kumar has actually designated portfolios to his union cabinet, a day after being sworn in for a record tenth term.

The saffron celebration, now the single biggest celebration with 89 seats, protected the biggest share of ministries. Samrat Chaudhary has actually organized the Home Department, while Vijay Kumar Sinha will manage Land and Revenue in addition to Mines and Geology. Mangal Pandey has actually been designated Health and Law, and Dilip Jaiswal goes back to head the Industries Department. Nitin Naveen will manage Road Construction together with Urban Development and Housing.

Bihar cabinet: Major portfolios

Health and Law: Mangal Pandey

Mangal Pandey Roadway Construction; Urban Development and Housing: Nitin Naveen

Nitin Naveen Farming: Ramkripal Yadav

Ramkripal Yadav Tourist; Art, Culture and Youth : Arun Shankar Prasad

: Arun Shankar Prasad Details and Public Relations; Sports: Shreyasi Singh

Shreyasi Singh Industries: Dilip Jaiswal

Dilip Jaiswal Labour Resources: Sanjay Tiger

Sanjay Tiger Animal and Fisheries Resources: Surendra Mehta

Surendra Mehta Catastrophe Management: Narayan Prasad

Narayan Prasad SC/ST Welfare: Lakhendra Paswan

Lakhendra Paswan Backwards and Extremely Backward Class Welfare: Rama Nipat

Rama Nipat Cooperation; Environment, Forest and Climate Change: Pramod Chandra Banshi

The reshuffle follows a grand swearing-in event at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan, participated in by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior NDA leaders and chief ministers of a number of NDA-ruled states. Nitish Kumar, at 74, went back to workplace with 26 ministers– 8 from JD(U), 2 from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and one each from Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).

Smaller sized allies have actually likewise been accommodated. LJP(R) has actually protected the Sugarcane Industry and Public Health Engineering departments, HAM has actually been set aside Minor Water Resources, and RLM has actually organized Panchayati Raj.

(With inputs from companies)

