Say Goodbye to Broken Forms: The Next-Level Form Tracking is Here

Web forms are the lifeblood of lead generation and customer interaction. Almost 50% of marketers agree that web forms are their highest converting lead generation tool. A single broken form can cost a business thousands in lost revenue and missed opportunities. Recognizing this critical issue, FormStory announces the launch of its advanced form tracking and monitoring software, designed to prevent form errors and ensure every lead is captured.

FormStory addresses a critical gap in the market by providing real-time notifications for form submissions, partial entries, and form issues. Most businesses owning websites are not aware that forms can break for various reasons such as:

Browser incompatibility

Server errors

Simple coding mistakes

The impact of broken forms on customer experience and product sales cannot be overstated. When a form fails, it can lead to a frustrating user experience, resulting in potential customers abandoning the process and turning to competitors. This not only affects customer satisfaction but also directly impacts sales and lead generation.

While some form builders offer features to capture abandoned forms, these solutions often fail if there is an error in the form. FormStory is a unique solution to this problem by capturing form submissions even when form errors occur, ensuring no valuable customer information is lost. Businesses will never miss a submission, and a potential opportunity coming to their way. We provide a reliable safety net that significantly enhances user experience and boosts conversion rates.

FormStory’s solution will lead to up to a 50% increase in form submissions translating to significant revenue gains. Moreover, we not only capture those submissions but also inform you about possible issues. Here are some other features that FormStory offers:

Key Features

Website Form Monitoring: FormStory’s advanced algorithms persistently track form submissions on your website, capturing and securely storing data inputs in an external environment.

Real-Time Notifications: Immediate alerts for form submissions, partial entries, and issues. With each successful form submission, FormStory delivers instant notifications to business owners, providing a failsafe in the lead generation journey.

Mitigating Technical Failures: This includes but is not limited to, issues with mail servers or SMTP, misdirected submissions to unused or incorrect email addresses, and more.

Easy Integration: Simple setup with just a few steps to start monitoring forms, with seamless integration with WordPress, Shopify, Joomla, and Wix.

Form Analytics: FormStory provides critical marketing insights such as the number of form views, initiation rates, abandonment rates, average completion times with and without errors, error rate, and completion rate. These insights can be leveraged to optimize form performance and boost conversion rates.

“Having nearly 20 years of experience in marketing, I’ve learned firsthand how critical web forms are to business success,” said Mike Hakob, Co-Founder of FormStory. “It’s incredibly challenging to track and resolve form errors, and one broken form can mean a significant loss in revenue. FormStory is a game-changer for businesses relying on web forms. Our solution ensures no lead is lost due to form errors, helping companies maximize their revenue potential.”

FormStory is an ideal solution for businesses in digital marketing, e-commerce, finance, education, and law. Its customized plans for different needs allow a user to experience its benefits firsthand. For businesses that rely heavily on forms for lead generation, FormStory is essential.