Note Nation Releases and Open-Sources N20 Bulk Sender for Note Protocol, a Layer-1 Bitcoin Smart Contract Protocol

Note Nation has launched the N20 Bulk Sender tool: https://bulksender.notenation.io/, enabling users to easily send N20 assets in bulk to multiple addresses. The N20 Bulk Sender connects user wallets via the n20-connect project, supporting ChainBow Wallet, Unisat Wallet, and NOTE Market Wallet.

Each transaction (TX) with the N20 Bulk Sender can send assets to up to 40 addresses. If the input exceeds 40 addresses, the N20 Bulk Sender will group each set of 40 addresses into separate TXs, each individually signed. This tool allows users to conveniently send assets to hundreds of addresses.

The N20 Bulk Sender is now fully open-source, and developers can access the complete code at https://github.com/notenationio/N20BulkSender.

About Note Protocol

Note Protocol (https://noteprotocol.org/)is a smart contract protocol operating on Bitcoin, providing a Layer-1 solution without the need for any sidechains or bridges. Note Protocol combines Bitcoin’s native script (Opcode), off-chain smart contracts, the sCrypt programming language (https://scrypt.io/), and the BVM virtual machine to achieve its goals. The first usable version of Note Protocol was completed in February 2024, making it the first and only functional Bitcoin-native smart contract protocol on the market.

About Note Nation

Note Nation (http://notenation.io/) is an active participant in the Note Protocol ecosystem and community. Note Nation leverages its experience to advance the Note Protocol and Bitcoin communities, bringing programmability into the Bitcoin ecosystem.