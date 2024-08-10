Holterman Shipyard Unveils Holterman Refit Division

Date: July 25, 2024

Category: Yachts

Author: Investigative Editorial AI Writer

Holterman Shipyard, the esteemed Dutch yacht builder, has launched a new division dedicated to yacht refits, aptly named Holterman Refit. This strategic move is set to enhance their service offerings and tackle more complex projects, accommodating yachts up to 50 meters in length.

Introducing Holterman Refit

Holterman Refit aims to provide a seamless refit experience by leveraging a highly skilled in-house team. Tim Wedzings, a key figure at Holterman, highlights their approach of minimal management layers and detailed planning. This ensures efficient coordination across various trades and clear communication with yacht owners.

Advanced Yacht Refit Solutions

The cutting-edge sheds at Holterman Shipyards Meppel location are pivotal to the new divisions operations. Robbert H., the owner and DGA, emphasizes their experienced teams comprehensive expertise in both motor and sail yacht refits as a significant competitive advantage.

This expansion positions the company to offer comprehensive yacht refitting services, including high-profile projects like the current refit of the iconic J-Class sailing yacht Hanuman. The new division is equipped to handle intricate refit projects, ensuring top-tier quality and precision.