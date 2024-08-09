Dainik Bhaskar Group Launches ‘Market Gyaan’ Series to Spark Insightful Strategic Industry Dialogues

Dainik Bhaskar Group, India’s largest print media company and home to flagship newspapers, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new series, ‘Market Gyaan,’ aimed at fostering meaningful dialogues with industry leaders and enhancing engagement among stakeholders in the media and marketing sectors.

The inaugural session, held in Gurgaon, was hosted by Satyajit Sengupta, Chief Corporate Sales & Marketing Officer at DB Corp Ltd. Mr. Sengupta outlined the platform’s objective: to facilitate informal yet insightful discussions on media strategies, consumer trends, and marketing innovations within the dynamic media landscape.

The first session featured a compelling address by Mr. Rajiv Dubey, Head of Media at Dabur India, who shared his extensive knowledge on navigating media disruptions and adapting to evolving consumer behaviors. Key topics covered included the resilience of newspapers, the balance between legacy and new brands, and strategies for engaging with Gen-Z and Gen Alpha consumers.

Satyajit Sengupta remarked, “The ‘Market Gyaan’ series is designed to be a dynamic forum for industry leaders to share their insights and strategies. As we navigate the evolving media landscape, these conversations will help shape future marketing innovations and strengthen stakeholder engagement.”

Dainik Bhaskar remains committed to driving thought leadership and fostering industry collaborations through such initiatives. The ‘Market Gyaan’ series promises to be a significant platform for discussing emerging trends and best practices in media and marketing.