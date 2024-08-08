Talent Marketplace, FlexiBees raises Pre-Series A Round led by Inflection Point Ventures

FlexiBees, a Talent MarketPlace, providing flexible, part-time and remote work solutions has raised its Pre-Series A Round led by Inflection Point Ventures. The round also saw participation from Shan M S, COO of Namma Yatri, Reema Mahajan, founder of International Women in Dubai, and other notable investors. The funds will be used for expanding its technological infrastructure, refining its AI algorithms, and broadening its market presence to better meet the needs of both employers and talent.

FlexiBees is a leading vetted talent platform connecting women professionals with part-time, project-based, and remote roles. Serving over 700 businesses globally, including major firms like Kimberly-Clark Professional and Tata Realty, as well as high-growth startups such as Qapita and Creditmantri, FlexiBees has a network of 60,000+ professionals. They have successfully placed 1,400+ women in flexible careers and impacted 20,000+ women through returnship preparation and interview coaching.

Shreya Prakash, Co-Founder and CEO of FlexiBees, directs Business Development and Marketing, drawing on a decade of experience at Hindustan Unilever. Rashmi Rammohan, Co-Founder and COO oversees Business Delivery, Technology, and Digital, with a distinguished background in leading Media, Digital, and e-commerce Insights at P&G. Deepa Swami, Co-Founder and Chief Talent Officer, manages Talent Acquisition, Project Operations, and Finance & Legal, supported by her prior roles as a Management Consultant at KPMG and in the education sector with Aptech. All three are distinguished MBA graduates from IIM Bangalore.

Vikram Ramasubramaniam, Partner, Inflection Point Ventures says, “Balancing household and office responsibilities often takes a significant toll on individuals, such as new parents or those caring for aging relatives, leading to compromises. FlexiBees addresses this by offering part-time, project-based, and remote jobs, enabling professionals to manage both their personal and professional lives effectively. This approach allows them to contribute their expertise while maintaining personal commitments, benefiting employers with access to skilled talent.”

FlexiBees provides value for startups and SMBs with cost-effective and agile solutions, helping professionals balance their careers and personal lives. Their advanced vetting technology ensures high-quality matches, with 70% of business from repeat clients. FlexiBees offers a broad range of roles such as Sales, Digital Marketing, Finance, HR, and Technology, significantly reducing hiring time by 90%. For professionals, it offers flexible, career-advancing opportunities that promote financial independence and agency.

As of July 2024, FlexiBees has a team of over 30 professionals working remotely, all sourced from their own talent pool, exemplifying their commitment to flexibility.

Shreya Prakash, Co -Founder & CEO, FlexiBees, says, “Our objective is to scale our operations to generate employment opportunities and improve employability for millions of women professionals currently outside the full-time workforce. This initiative will provide business across the world with access to a remarkable talent pool, helping them grow competitively. We express our sincere gratitude to Inflection Point Ventures for their confidence in our vision and ambition. We could not have asked for more esteemed partners.”

Rashmi Manmohan, Co – Founder and COO FlexiBees, “We recognized early on that the traditional marketplace matching approach was insufficient for our needs. Companies today are hiring for a wide array of roles flexibly, from Sales and Marketing to Content Strategy. Traditional gig Marketplaces, lack the capability to effectively manage these complex skill matches.”

In 2022, FlexiBees was honoured as the first runner-up in the Tie Women’s competition for South East Asia and South Asia. Notably, FlexiBees was recognized by Jefferies, a leading brokerage firm, as a pioneering force in the flexible work sector.

FlexiBees targets startups and SMBs within a global ecosystem of over 3.5 million startups spread across more than 300 hubs, collectively generating $4 trillion in value. The company seeks to capture a share of this substantial market by offering experienced, cost-effective, and on-demand talent from India and other regions where the pool of qualified women professionals remains under-utilized.