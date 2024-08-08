Giottus & ICP HUB to host India’s Largest Web3 Hackathon

Giottus, India’s top-rated crypto platform, in collaboration with ICP HUB India – Crewsphere, will host Block Bash, India’s largest Web3 hackathon.

Web3, the decentralized web built on blockchains, is revolutionizing our online interactions and the way we do business. By integrating blockchain and crypto technologies, Web3 fosters a more secure and user-centric environment, eliminating the need for central authorities. India has the potential to become a global leader in the Web3 space. With 12% of the world’s Web3 talent, India boasts of the third-largest talent pool in this sector, following the US and China. Remarkably, this talent pool is expanding fast, as per a report by NASSCOM. This can position India as the fastest-growing hub for Web3 expertise worldwide in the coming years.In this context, the hackathon aims to bring together the Web3 community across the country to foster collaboration, innovation, and knowledge sharing in the Web3 space.

Eligibility criteria

Participants can be students or developers who have completed KYC on Giottus. Participants must complete a Web3 pre-qualifier quiz to gain entry. Top-scorers will advance to the second round (finals) where they will solve/develop solutions for one of eleven problem statements.

Important Dates

The hackathon pre-qualifier will run until September 25, 2024 with the finals scheduled from September 1 to 30, 2024. Students and developers can register and join the pre-qualifier till September 25, 2024.

Prize Pool

With a total prize pool of $10,000, Block Bash offers exciting rewards for the best solutions. The first grand prize is $2,000 and the second prize is $1,500. The other prizes are: third prize: $1,000; fourth to tenth prizes: $200 each; and 11th to 51st prizes: $100 each.

The Block Bash hackathon serves as a crucial platform for Indian students and developers, enhancing their skills, fostering networking opportunities, and providing visibility and recognition through expert evaluation. With a substantial prize pool of $10,000, the hackathon incentivizes creativity and innovation, offering participants the chance to earn rewards while contributing to the growth of Web3 in India.

About the Hackathon

Participants will tackle one of the 11 provided problem statements, developing solutions on the ICP Chain. Submissions will be evaluated by a panel from ICP and Giottus. Winners will be announced at the end of the hackathon.

The problem statements range from SocialFi Applications, DAO Tooling, Privacy-Focused Applications, RWA DeFi Protocols, to E-commerce & Fintech.

For more information and to register, visit https://blockbash.giottus.com/ or mail: growth@giottus.com.

About Giottus

Giottus is India’s leading, FIU-registered crypto platform with a trusted customer base of 1.2 million. Founded in 2017, Giottus has over 300 crypto assets for its traders and investors. Giottus is currently India’s top-rated crypto platform as per consumer ratings on Facebook, Google, and Trustpilot.