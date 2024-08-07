Michael Sheridan’s Newly Released “The Many Faces of God” is an Inspirational Exploration of Divine Presence

“The Many Faces of God”: an empowering and uplifting resource for spiritual nurturing “The Many Faces of God” is the creation of published author Michael Sheridan, a dedicated husband and professional musician who operates a music teaching studio alongside his wife.

Sheridan shares, “Have you wondered how God reveals His presence to you?

Have you wondered how He can create and love so many millions of people without losing track of a single one?

Have you ever worried that God may never appear to you in your life or that you might not recognize Him if He did?

The Many Faces of God explores these questions and gives you hope that God’s presence is there, in each of our lives.

Through one man’s difficult journey, you will see how God shaped his life, taught him valuable lessons, and made him feel loved. You will then come to recognize how God has been there for you in your life—shaping, teaching, and loving you. You will look back on the people you have met, even those you encountered for a few brief seconds, and discover that these people were not put into your life accidentally. They are the many faces of God.

Each compelling story is an example of how God reveals Himself to us through the people in our lives to be a part of our spiritual journey together. Whether they are close friends or passing acquaintances, brilliant teachers who inspire us, or toxic people who frustrate us, these are the people whom God has used to help us learn and grow in Him.

We share the earth with all kinds of people, and some of them leave a more lasting imprint on us than others. But will you know it when one of those people is actually God helping to shape your life?”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael Sheridan’s new book is an enlightening and uplifting narrative that encourages readers to recognize and appreciate the divine presence in their everyday interactions.

