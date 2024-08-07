Japan – TANAKA Precious Metals to Reorganize Group Organizational Structure from January 2025

TANAKA Precious Metals to Reorganize Group Organizational Structure from January 2025

Promoting an organizational structure aimed at improving management efficiency and achieving sustainable growth

TOKYO, Aug 7, 2024 – (JCN Newswire) – TANAKA Holdings Co., Ltd. (Head office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Koichiro Tanaka), the pure holding company of TANAKA Precious Metals, will reorganize the group’s organizational structure on January 1, 2025, and transition to a management structure centered on the newly established TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP CO., LTD.

By clarifying the functions of each group company and reorganizing them based on those functions, the aim of reorganizing the group’s organizational structure is to further improve productivity and management efficiency, thereby achieving sustainable growth and ultra-long-term corporate management.

Under the new structure, TANAKA Holdings Co., Ltd. will change the system in which it manages, guides, and supports the overall operations of TANAKA Precious Metals. In order to improve the speed of decision-making and promote efficient management by separating the asset management function from the management control function, we will split TANAKA Holdings Co., Ltd. into two companies: FIELD IN & CO., LTD. (asset management function, including holding company) and TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP CO., LTD. (management control function for the entire group).

Under this TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP CO., LTD., two companies will be positioned: TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD., which mainly operates in the industrial and asset business of precious metals, and TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL RETAILING CO., LTD., whose name will be changed from TANAKA KIKINZOKU JEWELRY K. K.

The wholly-owned subsidiaries of TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. involved in the industrial business will continue to be positioned under the company as before. In addition, the English names of some group companies will be changed.

The details of the group’s organizational structure and company name changes are as follows.

– TANAKA Precious Metals Group Organizational Structure (From January 2025)

– Group companies (including newly established companies) whose names will be changed

(1) TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP CO., LTD. (newly established/to be established on September 30, 2024)

English company name TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL GROUP CO., LTD. Japanese company name

(2) TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.

Current company From January 1, 2025 English company name TANAKA KIKINZOKU KOGYO K. K. TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD. Japanese company name

*Renaming of English company name

(3) TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL RETAILING CO., LTD.

Current company From January 1, 2025 English company name TANAKA KIKINZOKU JEWELRY K. K. TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL RETAILING CO., LTD. Japanese company name

*Renaming of Japanese and English company names

(4) TANAKA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

Current company From January 1, 2025 English company name TANAKA DENSHI KOGYO K. K. TANAKA ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. Japanese company name

*Renaming of English company name

(5) FIELD IN & CO., LTD.

Current company From January 1, 2025 English company name TANAKA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. FIELD IN & CO., LTD. Japanese company name

*Renaming of Japanese and English company names

About TANAKA Precious Metals

Since its foundation in 1885, TANAKA Precious Metals has built a portfolio of products to support a diversified range of business uses focused on precious metals. TANAKA is a leader in Japan regarding the volume of precious metals it handles. Over many years, TANAKA has manufactured and sold precious metal products for industry and provided precious metals in such forms as jewelry and assets. As precious metals specialists, all Group companies in Japan and worldwide collaborate on manufacturing, sales, and technology development to offer a full range of products and services. With 5,355 employees, the group’s consolidated net sales for the fiscal year ending December 2023, was 611.1 billion yen.

