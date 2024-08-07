Hong Kong – Phishing messages and fraudulent websites related to Octopus Cards Limited

Phishing messages and fraudulent websites related to Octopus Cards Limited **************************************************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority:

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) wishes to alert members of the public to a press release issued by Octopus Cards Limited relating to phishing messages and fraudulent websites. The relevant stored value facility (SVF) licensee has reported the case to the HKMA.



The HKMA wishes to remind the public that anyone who has provided his or her personal information or account credentials, or who has conducted any financial transactions, through or in response to the messages or websites concerned, should contact the relevant SVF licensee, and report to the Police or contact the Anti-Deception Coordination Centre of the Police at 18222.

