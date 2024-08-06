New Children’s Book

Each purchase of Troopers Story supports a noble cause, as a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Denver Dachshund Rescue and Transport and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region. By sharing Troopers story, readers contribute to making a positive difference in the lives of countless animals.

About the Author

Benjamin Mitton, a proud Colorado native, draws inspiration from the majestic Rocky Mountains and the serene beauty of the plains. As a lifelong dog and animal enthusiast, Bens experience as Trooper and Bonitas dad has been a profound joy. Inspired by Troopers incredible journey, Ben began writing this book in December 2021. He is excited to share this story with readers and honor the unsung heroes who dedicate their lives to animal rescue. Ben hopes that his readers will enjoy this heartfelt story as much as he enjoyed bringing it to life.

For more information about Troopers Story, to purchase a copy, or to learn more about Benjamin Mitton, visit the official website: http://www.troopersstory.com. Join the conversation and follow Trooper’s journey on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/770872028568248

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/troopersstory/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_WhDiXHWlV-vohEyTeRKIA

Book Details:

Trooper’s Story: His Journey From Lost to Finding His Forever Home

By Benjamin Mitton

Publisher: BookBaby

Published: July 10, 2024

ISBN: 9798350965292

Genre: Pets

Purchase Trooper’s Story: His Journey From Lost to Finding His Forever Home

from BookBaby – https://store.bookbaby.com/book/troopers-story

