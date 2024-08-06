Capital Gains Tax Solutions Hires SEO National™ to Optimize Website

Former California, now Florida-based tax experts specializing in capital gains tax deferral solutions select leading digital marketing company to improve page rank and increase inbound, organic search traffic.

St. Augustine, FL (PRUnderground) August 6th, 2024

Capital Gains Tax Solutions helps individuals achieve their financial goals by using a Deferred Sales Trust (DST) to defer capital gains tax payments when exiting highly appreciated assets. While many overlook this tax strategy as a tool only for the extremely wealthy, the team at Capital Gains Tax Solutions helps business owners, homeowners, real estate investors, and cryptocurrency owners from various backgrounds find financial freedom through the Deferred Sales Trust (DST) when selling assets with at least one million dollar gain. Hiring SEO National to help Capital Gains Tax Solutions rank higher in online search results will allow more potential clients to discover the company and learn what a DST can do for them.

Founder and CEO Brett Swarts is a Deferred Sales Trust Trustee with close to 20 years of experience in real estate brokerage and investing. Over the past six years, his three-step capital gains tax exit plan has helped investors nationwide navigate their financial exit and preserve more wealth. Swarts helps clients, including top wealth advisors, identify the ideal timing and create a balanced financial plan that will provide flexibility, liquidity, and diversification through a DST.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Capital Gains Tax Solutions,” remarked Damon Burton, President of SEO National. “Brett and his team are recognized capital gains tax and investment experts who offer their clients a truly unique approach to realizing their financial goals and freedom. Their dedication to their customers is commendable. I look forward to boosting their online presence with SEO National’s proven search engine optimization strategies.”

Burton began his career by outranking a billion-dollar company in a week. Since then, SEO National has helped clients get discovered by major search engines like Google, Yahoo, and Bing without resorting to expensive advertising campaigns. A trusted leader in search engine optimization, Burton has built his business leveraging the same methods he uses to help clients. Past clients include Inc. 5000 companies, businesses featured on Shark Tank, and NBA retail divisions.

Brett Swarts details his exit plan in his book, “Building A Capital Gains Tax Exit Plan: The Proven Playbook for Unlocking Your Ideal Wealth Plan When Selling Assets of Any Kind for Yourself or Your Clients.” To learn more about how Capital Gains Tax Solutions can help individuals reach their financial goals or explore the advantages of a DST, call 916-886-2986 or visit www.CapitalGainsTaxSolutions.com.

About Capital Gains Tax Solutions

Capital Gains Tax Solutions is a national Deferred Sales Trust (DST) Trustee impact organization. They aim to help people defer capital gains tax & eliminate estate tax on the exit of assets of any kind so their clients can preserve and then create more wealth and unlock freedom.