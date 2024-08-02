Hong Kong – SJ reviews CSD passing-out parade (with photos)

SJ reviews CSD passing-out parade (with photos) ***********************************************



​The Correctional Services Department (CSD) held a passing-out parade at the Hong Kong Correctional Services Academy today (August 2). The Secretary for Justice, Mr Paul Lam, SC, reviewed the parade, marking the graduation of 30 Officers and 130 Assistant Officers II.



At the parade, the CSD Guard of Honour and passing-out correctional officers assembled to form the abbreviation of the Department “CSD” and two Chinese characters of “the rule of law” during a foot drill demonstration, symbolising their devotion to Hong Kong and determination to uphold the rule of law. They also assembled to form a two-layer shield pattern, symbolising that the Hong Kong National Security Law and the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance will continue to uphold the principles of the rule of law and effectively prevent, suppress and punish acts and activities endangering national security, thereby safeguarding the country and Hong Kong.



Speaking at the parade, Mr Lam said that the CSD shoulders the important missions of safeguarding national security and upholding the rule of law, and is committed to ensuring the overall stability of Hong Kong society. With the implementation of the Hong Kong National Security Law, offenders involved in the black-clad violence in 2019 have been arrested and sentenced. Thanks to the fearless efforts by a team of professional and well-trained correctional officers in preventing and combatting illicit activities inside correctional institutions, Hong Kong has achieved a major transition from chaos to order and restored social stability.



He said that the Safeguarding National Security Ordinance which came into effect in March this year empowers the Commissioner of Correctional Services to act as a gatekeeper regarding the granting of remission of persons in custody (PICs) convicted of offences endangering national security, which reflects the importance of the CSD in safeguarding national security and upholding Hong Kong’s rule of law.



Mr Lam commended the CSD for actively launching a series of new rehabilitation services to assist PICs to smoothly reintegrate into society as law-abiding citizens. For instance, the Ethics College was set up in Pak Sha Wan Correctional Institution and Lo Wu Correctional Institution last October to provide a one-year full-time Diploma of Applied Education Programme for enrolment by adult PICs and help them develop law-abiding awareness and good characters.



He also recognised the CSD’s efforts in promoting anti-crime and community education to instil in young people proper values and disseminate the messages of safeguarding the country and home, leading a law-abiding and drug-free life and supporting offender rehabilitation, so that they will become responsible and law-abiding citizens. The CSD has also conducted a course on the criminal justice system recognised under the Hong Kong Qualifications Framework for trainees of its youth uniformed group, the Rehabilitation Pioneer Leaders, to cultivate them as a law-abiding young generation.



Mr Lam encouraged the passing-out correctional officers to rise up to challenges with courage, and be strongly committed, highly disciplined and staunchly devoted to duties, as well as continuing to uphold the rule of law and work in unison for the stability and prosperity of Hong Kong and making contribution to the steadfast and successful implementation of “one country, two systems”.



During the parade, Mr Lam presented the Principal’s Shield to Officer Ms Yung Hing-yuen; and the Golden Whistle to six Assistant Officers II, namely Mr Ho Chun-ngai, Ms Lim Yuet-pan, Mr Choy Ho-yiu, Mr Lam Yu-lok, Mr Ngan Chi-ming and Mr Ng Hok-hin, for their outstanding performance in the recruit training.