Hong Kong – Hong Kong’s NextGen Logistician Awards 2024 to open for nominations tomorrow

Hong Kong’s NextGen Logistician Awards 2024 to open for nominations tomorrow ****************************************************************************



The Hong Kong’s NextGen Logistician Awards 2024 will open for nominations tomorrow (August 3) to recognise young talents in the logistics industry who have made significant achievements and shown remarkable potential in innovative, high-end, smart and green logistics.

The Awards is a new annual award for the logistics industry advocated by the Transport and Logistics Bureau in the Action Plan on Modern Logistics Development, and is co-organised by various sectors of Hong Kong’s logistics trade with the support of the Hong Kong Logistics Development Council (LOGSCOUNCIL). It aims to commend outstanding young logisticians and, through the success stories of the award winners, introduce the new development directions of modern logistics to the public, with a view to attracting more young people to join the industry to propel its continual growth.

Hong Kong-registered companies or organisations with a core business focus on logistics are invited to submit nominations for any of the three categories of the Awards listed below:



Award category Eligibility Requirements Emerging Talent Award Nominees must have joined the industry for no more than five years and be aged 35 or below. Young Professional Award Nominees must have joined the industry for at least five years and are working at the operational and middle management level, with their age being 35 or below. Young Executive Award Nominees must have joined the industry for at least five years and are working at the senior management level, with their age being 45 or below.

The deadline for nominations is September 1, 2024. Companies or organisations and the nominees shall email the completed nomination form together with other required documents and information to logisticianawards@tlb.gov.hk. In each award category, there will be no limit on the number of winners or assignment of different award levels. Nominees who meet the benchmark scores set by the judging panel will receive an award.

Details of the Awards and the nomination form are available on the LOGSCOUNCIL website (www.logisticshk.gov.hk/en/awards/index.html). For enquiries, please call 3509 7263.