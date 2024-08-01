-Spate Media: Leading Hip Hop Podcast and Digital Media Empire | Sponsorship Opportunities and New Ventures

In addition to Spate Radio, Spate Medias portfolio includes Spate Magazine, which reaches over 25,000 monthly views, and Spate TV, which has garnered more than 24.5 million views on YouTube. The company is now expanding its reach by building an online business and technology school called Spate University and working on a film about the origins of Spate Media. This film will highlight how Spate Media went viral in its early days with podcast interviews, including a standout session with Nicki Minaj in 2008, and an animation that Thisis50.com featured, achieving 50,000 views in a week.

Spate Radio is actively seeking major sponsors to collaborate and reach new audiences. With its extensive reach and influential content, Spate Radio provides an excellent opportunity for brands to engage with a young, hip audience passionate about gaming, fashion, and urban culture. Sponsoring Spate Radio is more than just a marketing opportunity; it’s a chance to be part of a cultural movement, said Antoine Maurice King.

For brands looking to make a significant impact, partnering with Spate Radio offers exposure to a dedicated fan base that is always ahead of the curve. As Spate Media continues to grow and evolve, it remains committed to delivering high-quality, authentic content that resonates with its audience.

For sponsorship opportunities or more information about Spate Radio, please contact: Antoine Maurice King Email: www.spatemedia.info

###