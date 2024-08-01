Aragon Research Recognizes RPost as “Hot Vendor” and “Most Innovative”

On October 19, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA, RPost, a leader in eSign, eSecurity, and DTM software, was named a Hot Vendor in Aragon Research’s “Hot Vendors in Digital Transaction Management, 2023” report. Additionally, RPost was recognized as one of the Most Innovative worldwide in the Aragon Research Globe for Digital Transaction Management, 2023 report. Aragon Research, founded in 2011 by former Gartner Research Lead Analyst Jim Lundy, is an independent technology research and advisory company.

Jim Lundy, Founder and CEO of Aragon Research, stated, “RPost, one of our ‘Hot Vendors in Digital Transaction Management, 2023,’ is a DTM provider to watch. This recognition validates their commitment to providing organizations with the tools needed to embrace digital transformation, enhance customer experiences, and ensure the security and privacy of their digital interactions, not only for today but for their continuous digital transformation journey into the future.”

RPost CEO Zafar Khan added, “We see the digital transformation landscape evolving rapidly. Organizations are considering essential needs for today such as workflow automation, data capture, eSignatures, security, compliance, and legalities while also seeking providers who innovate continuously. This is RPost.”

Jim Lundy emphasized, “RPost has a broad product portfolio, offering a full set of solutions for enterprises. Their focus on overall security for content and eSignatures made them one of the most innovative in the Aragon Research Globe for Digital Transaction Management, 2023 report.”

RPost focuses on data security and configurability, providing unique, versatile solutions for enterprises seeking flexible, secure, and risk-mitigated options for their digital transformation initiatives. “We’re making company processes better, faster, and more streamlined, while also prioritizing privacy compliance and security,” said Khan. “And we offer these solutions at magnitudes more affordable than other main providers in the market.”

For more information about RPost and its suite of eSign, eSecurity, or DTM products, visit RPost’s official website. Download the Aragon Research Hot Vendors in Digital Transaction Management, 2023 report here.

