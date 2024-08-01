NeuroStim TMS Opens Its Newest Location in Tri-Cities, Expanding Access to Innovative and Alternative Depression Treatment

NeuroStim TMS, Washington’s top TMS Therapy provider, opens a new Tri-Cities clinic, expanding access to FDA-approved, non-invasive depression treatments with proven success.

NeuroStim TMS, Washington’s leading provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Therapy, is excited to announce the opening of one of its newest clinics in the Tri-Cities area. This expansion marks a significant milestone in NeuroStim TMS’s mission to provide effective, non-invasive treatment options for individuals suffering from depression and other mental health conditions. The new clinic is located at 8203 W Quinault Ave, #B-600, Kennwick, WA 99336.

About TMS Therapy

Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) is an advanced treatment for depression that uses magnetic pulses to stimulate nerve cells in the brain. Unlike traditional antidepressant medications, TMS Therapy is non-invasive, drug-free, and has no drug-related side effects. This FDA-approved treatment is especially beneficial for patients who have not responded to conventional therapies.

TMS Therapy has shown remarkable effectiveness in treating depression. Clinical studies indicate that approximately 67% of patients experience significant improvement in their symptoms, with nearly 45% achieving complete remission. These statistics highlight TMS Therapy as a viable and promising treatment for those struggling with treatment-resistant depression.

Comprehensive Care at NeuroStim TMS

At NeuroStim TMS, we are committed to providing comprehensive care tailored to each patient’s unique needs. Our team of experienced clinicians, led by expert TMS providers and technicians, ensures that every patient receives personalized treatment plans and compassionate care. The new Tri-Cities location will offer the same high standard of care that NeuroStim TMS is known for, with a history of providing over 170,000 TMS treatments across their 12 locations.

“We are thrilled to bring NeuroStim TMS’s innovative treatment to the Tri-Cities community, an area which has been vastly underserved,” said Walt Guidice, CEO & Founder of NeuroStim TMS. “Our new location represents our dedication to expanding access to this life changing treatment throughout Washington. We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to achieve better mental health and lead fulfilling lives.”

The opening of NeuroStim TMS Tri-Cities not only expands NeuroStim TMS’s reach within Washington, but also underscores our commitment to addressing the mental health crisis in our country. By providing a highly effective alternative to traditional treatments, we aim to improve the quality of life for individuals and families affected by depression.

For more information about the new Tri-Cities location or to schedule an appointment, please contact us at:

Tricities@NeuroStimTMS.com or at 509-589-2690

neurostimtms.com/tri-cities-office/

For media inquiries: hello@neurostimtms.com

About NeuroStim TMS Tri-Cities

NeuroStim is a leading provider of TMS treatment services in the Pacific Northwest. Our independent, state-of-the-art TMS Centers are dedicated to offering all mental health professionals, referring medical doctors and their patients one of the most advanced options for treating Major Depressive Disorder, Postpartum Depression, anxiety disorders including OCD, PTSD, General Anxiety Disorder and other mood disorders. Under the supervision of our Medical Directors, our TMS Specialists provide a safe, non-invasive and effective outpatient procedure that has helped thousands of patients who have not responded well to drug therapy.