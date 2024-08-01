Capital Gains Tax Solutions Welcomes New Management Team Member, Daniel Palmer

Florida-based investment trustee service specializing in Deferred Sales Trusts expands its knowledge base and management team to include nonprofit expert.

Since its founding in 2017, Capital Gains Tax Solutions (CGTS) has helped investors nationwide defer their capital gains tax payments using a Deferred Sales Trust (DST). By assisting them to establish a DST, Capital Gains allows their clients to decide how and when they realize financial gains on highly appreciated assets. It also enables them to continue to invest and grow their earnings. Expanding their management team to include Daniel Palmer, a leader in ministry and nonprofits with 30 years of experience, will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Capital Gains Tax Solutions team.

Brett Swarts, CEO of Capital Gains Tax Solutions, founded the company to unlock capital gains to multiply freedom and impact. He and his team do this by helping clients build a capital gains tax exit plan combined with a DST. With 20 years of experience in real estate investing, Swarts is knowledgeable about various investing and capital gains tax deferral strategies. However, as a DST trustee, he can work with investors exiting cryptocurrency, real estate, business ownership, and other assets. Daniel Palmer’s background working with nonprofits and churches in vulnerable communities will bring valuable experience and tools to Swarts and his team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Daniel Palmer, a dynamic leader with over 30 years of ministry and nonprofit leadership experience to our organization,” stated Swarts. “His impressive career includes leading churches, inspiring inner-city youth, and delivering powerful speeches on stage. He is a strategic thinker and has a proven track record of solving dynamic challenges from multiple angles. We could not be more thrilled with him joining our team.”

A firm believer in the power of an individual, Daniel Palmer seeks to empower people to achieve their dreams. As an inspirational speaker and a pastor, Palmer emphasizes the importance of leaving a legacy of service and generosity. As a team member at CGTS, Palmer will be able to help individuals learn how to leave a financial legacy and build financial stability through tools like a Deferred Sales Trust.

“At Capital Gains Tax Solutions, our mission is to unlock capital gains to multiply freedom and impact,” remarked Swarts. “We believe that Daniel’s extensive background in serving nonprofits, churches, and some of the most vulnerable communities aligns perfectly with our core values and goals. His dedication to freedom, impact, and ministry has been demonstrated throughout his career, making him an ideal fit for our team.”

