Japan – Hitachi High-Tech and National Taiwan University Established a Joint Facility for Electron Microscopes Contributing to the Development of Science and Technology in Taiwan

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation (“Hitachi High-Tech”) and National Taiwan University (“Taiwan University”) has established the Advanced Application Innovation Center for Focused Ion Beam System (“the center”) in Taiwan University. The main purpose of the center is to research and develop semiconductors, green materials and other advanced materials, and the center will function as a facility where a wide range of users, particularly those affiliated with Taiwan University, can make use of Hitachi High-Tech’s FIB*1-SEM*2 technology. Hitachi High-Tech will help the center to run smoothly by establishing a support system for equipment maintenance and management and providing various application-related support. It also aims for the center to be used for the purpose of disseminating technical information through FIB-SEM.

By operating the center jointly with Taiwan University, it will contribute to the development of science and technology in Taiwan and the prosperity of the Taiwan’s economy through the strengthening of industry-academia collaboration, improved technological innovation capabilities, and by providing a platform for future human resource development in the field of science and technology.

Hitachi High-Tech Group will continue to refine our core beam and analysis technologies, and provide dedicated measurement and inspection solutions that support R&D and quality control operations in a wide range of fields, in order to help improve people’s QoL (Quality of Life) and to resolve social issues related to the environment, resilience, and safety and security.

(1) FIB: Focused Ion Beam

(2) SEM: Scanning Electron Microscope About Hitachi High-Tech

Hitachi High-Tech, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is engaged in activities in a broad range of fields, including manufacture and sales of clinical analyzers, biotechnology products, radiation therapy systems, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, analytical instruments, and analysis equipment. Also, we provide high value-added solutions in industrial fields such as mobility, connected, environment and energy, etc. Through business based on our core Observation, Measurement and Analysis technologies, we will contribute to the realization of a sustainable society by solving social issues.The company’s consolidated revenues for FY2023 were approx. JPY 670.4 billion. For further information, visit https://www.hitachi-hightech.com/global/en/

Contact:

Kaori Ichikawa, Ichiro Hamada

Beam Technology Systems Dept.3,

Beam Technology & Analytical Systems Business Div.,

Core Technology & Solutions Business Group,

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

www.hitachi-hightech.com/global/en/contactus/#sec-3

Copyright ©2024 JCN Newswire. All rights reserved. A division of Japan Corporate News Network.