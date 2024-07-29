Hong Kong – Body found case in Wong Tai Sin reclassified as murder

Body found case in Wong Tai Sin reclassified as murder ******************************************************



Police yesterday (July 28) reclassified a body found case in Wong Tai Sin on July 27 as murder.



At about 6.45pm on July 27, Police received a report from a man that his 46-year-old younger sister was found unconscious in a flat on Yuk Wah Crescent.



Police officers sped to the scene and located the woman lying on bed. Sustaining facial and neck injuries, she was certified dead at scene. Initial post-mortem examination revealed that the cause of death was asphyxiation.



Upon further investigation, Police believed that the deceased had a dispute with a 43-year-old man over relationship issues. During the dispute, it is suspected that the deceased was strangled by the man with his hands and lost her breath. The man was arrested for murder yesterday. He is being detained for further enquiries.

Active investigation by the District Crime Squad of Wong Tai Sin District is underway.